Gas prices are anticipated to stay low for the next couple of years, so what’s with Hyundai launching a Toyota Prius fighter now? The reason the 2017 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid is here, according to Hyundai executives, is that they’re playing the long game that downplays regulatory landscapes and fuel prices. Toyota had the same faraway target when it started its hybrid development in a similar climate in the 1990s, and that approach has earned Hyundai a legitimate place at the table today.

Dr. Ki-Sang Lee, who has seen the project through nearly 12 years of development, from the formation of an eco-car powertrain division in 2005 to the first Ioniq deliveries to dealerships in the United States this year, said the goal from the outset has been to beat the Prius in fuel economy. And now Hyundai has a model that does exactly that, with an EPA combined rating of up to 58 mpg.

Of course, that number has to stand up in the real world, and it bears close scrutiny considering the company’s 2012 EPA-mileage scandal here in the U.S., where Hyundai was caught inflating its mpg estimates. But where Hyundai’s offerings once were heavier and thirstier than those from rivals Toyota or Honda, the company is now fully competitive. The Sonata hybrid has graduated from clumsy to contender, for example, stacking up well against hybrid versions of the Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord.

Just as in the Sonata hybrid, the Ioniq has an electric motor/generator that’s fixed to the transmission’s input shaft; a multiplate clutch brings the engine into the mix whenever it’s needed. But pretty much everything else is different. The Ioniq deploys the full arsenal: a 104-hp Atkinson-cycle 1.6-liter gasoline engine with a claimed 40 percent thermal efficiency (a figure that’s still relatively rare outside of diesels); a dual-clutch automatic transmission chosen for its lightness and low friction losses; a lightweight 1.6-kWh lithium-ion battery pack; an aluminum hood, liftgate, and suspension components; a platform (shared with the Kia Niro) that’s ready for autonomous technology; and an exterior that has been finessed to achieve an astonishingly low 0.24 coefficient of drag.

Embracing Normalcy

Despite the Ioniq’s wind-cheating Kamm-back profile, the styling is far more conservative than that of the polarizing Prius. The Ioniq hybrid is similarly straightforward inside, with a horizontally oriented dashboard, a sprinkling of bright trim, and plenty of soft-touch materials (in this case derived from sugarcane). The shift lever is a traditional PRND affair rather than something like the Prius’s oddball stalk, and the instrument cluster has a simple analog look, with a round speedometer flanked by an eco-driving gauge on the left and a battery state-of-charge meter on the right. You can call up a small power-source graphic and a few other efficiency tallies on the touchscreen, but you won’t need Starfleet Academy accreditation to operate anything.

