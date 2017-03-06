2017 Ford Escape

In the sea of small crossovers, the Escape is a strong swimmer. Distinctive, athletic looks; a quiet, mostly stylish interior; and a comfortable ride are all part of its appeal. Its handling is precise, predictable, and competent. The Sync 3 audio and touchscreen interface, introduced in 2016, are highly improved over the MyFord Touch system. The Mazda CX-5 is sportier, the Honda CR-V is roomier, and the Jeep Cherokee is, well, Jeepier. The Escape, however, is a solid all-around package that will satisfy a wide range of customers. In fact, it already does: behind the F-150 pickup truck, the Escape is Ford’s best-selling vehicle.

For the Escape’s 2017 refresh, Ford took one of our favorite compact crossovers and sweetened the deal with a simpler front-end design and other significant improvements. Inside, a new electronic parking brake frees up valuable console space for added storage, a lighted USB port, and a covered power outlet. The Sync 3 infotainment system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the Sync Connect app allows owners to use their phone to locate the car, remotely start the engine, and lock or unlock the doors. Under the hood, SE and Titanium models get a new standard 179-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder in place of the previous turbo 1.6-liter. The optional turbo 2.0-liter sees a power increase to 245 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, and both turbo engines now turn off during stops to boost fuel economy. An assortment of new electronic driving aids includes adaptive cruise control and collision warning with brake assist, a lane-keeping system, and automated parking assist.

• Sync voice-controlled infotainment

• Automatic headlights

• Remote keyless entry

• Cruise control

We’d skip the base S model, which has limited equipment availability and is only offered with front-wheel drive and the 2.5-liter inline-four. For a good balance of features and price, we recommend the SE with its available turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive. At $27,490, it includes:

• Cloth interior with a 10-way-power driver’s seat

• Front dual-zone automatic climate control

• Keypad entry

• Six-speaker audio system with CD player and SiriusXM satellite radio

To that, we would add the 201A Equipment Group for $1395. It includes Sync 3 and Sync Connect, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, blind-spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert, reverse sensing, voice recognition, and another USB port.

If you need them, heated front seats are $490, and all-wheel drive is available for $1750.

C/D Engine and Transmission Rating:

The Escape’s top two four-cylinder engines are turbocharged, refined, and pair well with their standard six-speed automatic transmissions. The larger 2.0-liter EcoBoost is genuinely quick, while the smaller 1.5-liter EcoBoost is lethargic, and both turbo fours underdeliver on fuel economy.

We haven’t tested the Escape’s base 168-hp 2.5-liter engine, only available with front-wheel drive in the stripped-down S trim. We have, however, tested the 179-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter example and the line-topping 245-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. All three are buttressed by well-programmed six-speed automatic transmissions, available with paddle shifters in the SE and Titanium trims.

The 1.5-liter engine is standard in both the SE and Titanium trims, and it offers barely adequate power. There’s an of off-the-line throttle lag as the driver waits for the turbocharger to work its magic. During our track testing, an Escape fitted with the 1.5-liter EcoBoost and front-wheel drive sauntered from zero to 60 mph in 9.2 seconds, a fairly abysmal result given the peppy competitors in this class.

There’s no such problem with the 2.0-liter four. It’s swift, and it’s one of the quickest in the class. The 2.0-liter also feels more relaxed during acceleration, with less protest from the engine and much more power on tap for passing maneuvers and tricky highway merges. Both turbocharged engines have a standard stop-start system that shuts down the engine when the car stops in order to save fuel in traffic.

Acceleration, C/D Test Results

The Escape’s 2.0-liter EcoBoost configuration is rated to tow 3500 pounds. Of the vehicles tested here, only the Jeep Cherokee can pull more, with a rating of 4500 pounds.

Tow Ratings Compared

C/D Fuel Economy Rating:

Based on Ford’s heavy advertising around the EcoBoost brand, buyers might expect the Escape’s duo of turbocharged engines to deliver excellent fuel economy. In practice, the engines are less about Eco and more about Boost, utilizing their turbochargers to increase power rather than stretch fuel.

These days, almost all compact crossovers have small turbocharged engines under their hoods for the same reason as the Escape: The boosted powerplants deliver the best fuel-economy numbers in the EPA’s laboratory-based testing. Not surprisingly, those numbers are all close, with both of the Escape’s EcoBoost engines rating solidly midpack.

Fuel Economy Ratings Compared

We perform our own fuel-economy test in an attempt to replicate how most people drive on the highway. Our procedure entails a 200-mile loop on Michigan’s I-94 highway. We maintain a GPS-verified 75 mph and use the cruise control as much as possible to mimic the way many drivers behave during long trips.

In our real-world highway cruise, as in EPA testing, the Escape 2.0-liter EcoBoost proved itself reasonably parsimonious with fuel, though it was strictly average for the class.

Highway Fuel Economy, C/D Test Results

Highway Range, C/D Test Results

C/D Performance and Driving Impressions Rating:

Most at home as a light-utility vehicle for weekenders and empty nesters, the Escape aims to be relaxing. That it is agile and responsive makes it not only practical, but also more enjoyable to drive than some of its less ambitious competitors.

Acceleration

The Escape’s two engines are at opposite ends of the class in acceleration. We tested a 1.5-liter with front-wheel drive at 9.2 seconds from zero to 60 mph, one of the slowest results we’ve recorded in this segment. The all-wheel-drive 2.0-liter Escape that we ran against the clock was one of the quickest at 7.1 seconds. If quick-twitch response is high on your priority list, the choice here is clear.

Acceleration, C/D Test Results

Ride, Handling, and Steering

One of the better-handling small SUVs, the Escape strikes a fine balance between a comfortable ride and a suppler feel than the competing Honda CR-V. Steering is light but never sluggish, and—despite the front wheels tugging at the steering wheel during full-power accelerations—quite accurate. It backed up its reassuring on-road feel with a class-best result in our skidpad testing. Its 0.85 g of adhesion is far more grip than most Escape drivers will dare to exploit, lest they want the groceries to fly wildly around the cargo hold or the kids’ ice cream to launch from their sugar cones.

Maximum Cornering Capability, C/D Test Results

Braking

The Escape delivered middling performance in our 70-to-zero-mph braking test, exhibiting decreased effectiveness after successive hard stops. Compared with the Honda CR-V, which stopped nearly 20 feet shorter and exhibited no decreased effectiveness, the Escape’s braking performance indicates it might smack into something that the CR-V misses entirely.

Maximum Braking Capability, C/D Test Results

C/D Interior Rating:

The Escape offers an interior for every budget, ranging from plasticky and decontented to faintly luxurious and feature-heavy. The top-of-the-range Titanium model we drove had handsome leather-trimmed seats, metallic trim, and power-operated front seats with memory for the driver. Base models offer none of these details, but they provide the same spacious layout that owners will appreciate when circumstances require a vehicle roomy enough for adult passengers.

Interior Space Comparisons

The Escape offers above-average space for front passengers, with the most front legroom of the listed competitors. Long-legged rear-seat passengers will be sorry to learn that the Escape has less spread-out room than all of its rivals.

Front Seats

Back Seats

Interior Features

The Escape is the twin of Ford’s European Kuga crossover, and it benefits from that vehicle’s Euro-inspired interior design, materials, and finishes. While you and your passengers will appreciate the ambiance, the list of standard and optional amenities is unexceptional.

FeatureStandard/OptionalTilting steering columnStandardTelescoping steering columnStandardPower-adjustable steering columnNot AvailableHeated steering wheelOptionalPower-adjustable pedalsNot AvailableMemory driver’s seatOptionalMassaging driver’s seatNot AvailableMassaging front-passenger seatNot AvailablePower driver’s seatOptionalPower front-passenger seatOptionalHeated front seatsOptionalHeated rear seatsNot AvailableCooled front seatsNot AvailableCooled rear seatsNot AvailableHead-up displayNot AvailableRear-seat entertainment systemNot Available

Seat Adjustments

2017 Ford Escape Titanium Fore/Aft

Recline Shoulder articulation Lumbar support Height Thigh support Side bolster Headrest tilt Driver's seat X X X X Front-passenger seat X X X X

ger seatXXXX

Climate Control

Manual climate control Automatic climate control Second-row climate control Second-row HVAC vent 2017 Ford Escape Titanium No Two-zone No Yes

Cupholder Location

Vehicle Tested: 2017 Ford Escape Titanium

Seating Height

Many crossover customers are drawn to the segment for its elevated seating position, which engenders a feeling of command and a clear view of the road ahead. In this metric, the Escape is thoroughly average, which will be exactly what most buyers are looking for.

To accurately measure seating height—the distance from the road to the driver’s hip—we use an H-Point Machine (HPM), a precisely engineered device marketed by the Society of Automotive Engineers. This versatile tool, along with some lasers and simple trigonometry, also reveals the width and location of roof-pillar visibility obstructions. Our H-Point Machine and laser measurement tools determine the length of road obscured by the hood as well as the road obscured by the trunk or hatch (as seen through the rearview mirror).

Vehicle Tested: 2017 Ford Escape Titanium

Seating-Height Comparisons

Blind Spots and Visibility

As with many crossovers, the Escape’s rearmost roof pillars are thick, contributing to rear blind spots that reduce visibility compared to sedans and other small cars. The Escape makes up for that deficiency with narrow windshield pillars and a tall windscreen that creates a sense of airiness in the cabin.

Roof pillars protect occupants in a rollover crash, but they also create blind spots. We determine visibility by measuring the location and width of each pillar using an H-Point Machine and a laser beam (surrogates for a driver and eyeball, respectively). Front and rear visibility are calculated by subtracting the viewable area blocked by the pillars from a perfect 180-degree score.

C/D Infotainment Rating:

The Escape was one of the first Ford vehicles equipped with the Sync 3 interface in place of MyFord Touch, and it’s a big improvement. Sync 3 offers faster response times and a simpler menu structure than the previous software, making it easier to make music choices and climate adjustments.

Infotainment Features

Optional with the SE and standard on Titanium models, Sync 3 allows the driver to control infotainment using either the 8.0-inch touchscreen or excellent voice activation. It’s compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for hands-free phone calls, navigation, and other functions. Buyers of the base Escape are out of luck: Sync 3 isn’t available, so they’ll have to make do with an old-fashioned, non-touchscreen infotainment system.

The Escape comes standard with one USB port in the front row, but none for rear-seat occupants. Rear-seat passengers will have to plead for access to the audio system, although parents may view this as more a blessing than a curse. In Titanium models, there’s an additional USB port up front.

Vehicle Tested: 2017 Ford Escape Titanium

Infotainment Performance

Think of Sync 3’s performance this way: it’s probably no slower than your phone.

Infotainment Response Time, C/D Test Results

By filming the infotainment screen while switching between various menus and then analyzing the high-speed video frame by frame, we are able to accurately measure the system’s response time. We rate infotainment response, or latency, on the following scale:

C/D Cargo Space and Storage Rating:

As one might expect from a small crossover, the Escape is ready for duties ranging from date night in the city to a holiday-weekend camping trip. Irregularly shaped cargo will test the Escape’s confines, and a full complement of passengers will find it easy to fill the trunk on long trips.

The Escape’s rear seats are split 60/40, and they fold flat. We missed having a center pass-through in the rear seatback, which is handy for long items like skis or crown molding from Lowe’s. For most people’s needs, the Escape’s cargo room and configurability are sufficient.

If you happen to be bringing 23 carry-on bags to the airport the next time you fly, the Escape can handle the task. We use the standard carry-on size to measure cargo capability, and here, the Escape does reasonably well with the rear seat up or down.

Vehicle Tested: 2017 Ford Escape Titanium

Carry-On Luggage, C/D Test Results

Cargo Configurations

First Row; fold-flat passenger seat Second Row 2017 Ford Escape Titanium No 60/40

Cargo Volume Comparisons

As it is in almost every objective comparison, in cargo volume, the Escape is at neither the top nor bottom of its segment. The Honda CR-V has significantly more cargo space with the seats down, and it has its own version of the Escape’s convenient power liftgate, which can operated from the key fob or by waving a foot beneath the rear bumper. The power liftgate is standard with the Titanium trim, but it’s not available with the S or SE.

Cubby Storage

We can say without equivocation that the Escape is the ping-pongiest compact crossover by a wide margin. By that, we mean it has the most cubby storage in the segment, as revealed during our unique ping-pong-ball measuring process. It even has a handy slot in the center console that was too narrow to fit a ping-pong ball, but is perfectly sized for carrying phones that might otherwise take up valuable cupholder space.

The Escape’s big advantage versus its competitors is in the rear cargo area, where a large underfloor storage compartment held more than 200 ping-pong balls. It’s a useful nook, and it offers a concealed storage option found elsewhere only in the Mazda CX-5.

Why do we use ping-pong balls?

Why do we use ping-pong balls?

To determine the interior space available to stash travel essentials, we've devised a range of measuring protocols. We use six beverage containers ranging in size and shape to gauge cupholder accommodation. We stack, stuff, and arrange 9-by-14-by-22-inch cardboard boxes to quantify the number of airline-carry-on-size suitcases that will fit in a trunk or folded seat's cargo space. To measure irregularly shaped gloveboxes, door pockets, and console bins, we fill each container with 1.5-inch-diameter ping-pong balls. It's tempting to convert the number of spheres to a volume (cubic inches), but we resist that calculation because—as with the box of tissues, 12-ounce can of soda, or gallon of milk you might stash in these compartments—there are voids between the balls. Random packing (our procedure) nullifies approximately one-third of the available space. The negative space between the balls could theoretically be reduced to 25 percent of an irregular shape with precise stacking, but while we might be pedantic, we're not crazy.





Maximum Cubby Storage, C/D Test Results

C/D Exterior Rating:

With angular, chiseled styling and a more aggressive, modern look than some competitors, the Escape was arguably one of the better-looking small crossovers even before its 2017 update. The refresh gave the already distinctive lines new life.

To our eyes, the Escape’s new front-end treatment and other exterior tweaks made it even better, with a cleaner, more unified look reminiscent of its sibling, the larger Edge. We’ve never been fans of the cheesy front fender spears that look like something from the auto-parts section of a discount store—they persist in the redesign. New taillights adorn the rear; a rear trim panel that looks like a tacked-on afterthought may irk the detail-oriented, but it doesn’t detract from the look. The Escape’s concessions to fashion don’t take a noticeable toll on practicality, with relatively easy access front and rear, decent visibility, and the useful cargo area.

Exterior Dimensions

The Escape falls neatly between extremes when it comes to its physical size: larger than the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and Volkswagen Tiguan, but slighter than the Chevrolet Equinox and the Nissan Rogue. Coming in at a touch more than 5.5 feet tall, the Escape is a comfortable height for passenger ingress and egress, and it’s not so large that it will be difficult to park in tight spaces.

Vehicle Tested: 2017 Ford Escape Titanium

Exterior Measurement Comparisons

Exterior Features

The Escape uses Ford’s oblong key fob, which is somewhat awkward to add to a keyring. Drivers can remotely start the Escape as well as roll the windows up or down by pressing and holding the lock or unlock buttons, respectively.

Vehicle Tested: 2017 Ford Escape Titanium

Active Key-Fob Commands

Lock / unlock Trunk Remote start Panic alarm Hold to roll down windows Hold to roll up windows Remote parking 2017 Ford Escape Titanium X X X X X X

Passive Key-Fob Commands

Driver door lock / unlock Passenger door lock / unlock Rear doors lock / unlock Trunk Push to start Proximity approach lighting 2017 Ford Escape Titanium X X X X

C/D Safety and Driver Assistance Rating:

The Escape performed well in government crash testing, and it protects its passengers with a host of safety systems. However, that gear is mostly optional, and the Escape earned mid-level scores from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Crash-Test Results

Two agencies evaluate vehicles for crashworthiness in the United States. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) rates tested vehicles from 1 to 5 stars in front crash, side crash, and rollover tests. NHTSA also assigns cars an overall rating out of five stars. The non-profit, independent, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) uses a different set of tests to evaluate front and side crashworthiness, roof strength, headlight reach, and ease of child seat installation. IIHS grades cars on a scale from Good to Poor in each test, and awards the cars that perform best across all its tests with Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ honors, the latter of which requires that the vehicle’s automated forward-collision-braking system performs well in IIHS’s tests.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Test Results

2017 Ford Escape

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Test Results

2017 Ford Escape

Small OverlapModerate OverlapSide ImpactRoof StrengthHead Restraints and SeatsTop Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+?AcceptableGoodGoodGoodGoodNo

Airbags, Child Seats, and Spare Tire Location

As with most two-row vehicles, the Escape features two sets of LATCH anchors mounted on the outboard rear seats; three LATCH tethers are mounted on the backs of all three seats. Infant- and child-seat installation is easy thanks to tall, wide rear doors, but tall front-seat occupants may note a lack of legroom when seated in front of a rear-facing infant seat.

Vehicle Tested: 2017 Ford Escape Titanium

Active Safety Features

Ford offers a bevy of active-safety features, but even in the top trim level, all except blind-spot monitoring and reverse parking sensors are optional. Adaptive cruise control is available as a standalone option in the Titanium model (it’s not available in lower trim levels), and it includes Ford’s pre-collision braking, which prepares the brakes if the car’s warning system senses an imminent collision. Lane-keeping assist and lane-departure warning are available in a package that also includes self-parking features. Our tests of the parking-assist option revealed its performance to be spotty and unreliable, but the lane-keeping system worked as expected.

Vehicle Tested: 2017 Ford Escape Titanium

Backup Camera

Gridlines integrated in backup camera view? Do gridlines move with steering wheel? Does volume of audio system reduce when reverse is selected? 2017 Ford Escape Titanium Yes Yes Yes

C/D Warranty Rating:

Ford’s standard new-car warranty is one of the most basic in the class. Kia far exceeds Ford’s (and everyone else’s) periods of coverage.

Warranty Comparison

VehicleLimited WarrantyPowertrain WarrantyCorrosion ProtectionRoadside AssistanceScheduled Maintenance2017 Honda CR-V3 years / 36,000 miles5 years / 60,000 miles5 years (unlimited miles)3 years / 36,000 milesN/A2017 Kia Sportage5 years / 60,000 miles10 years / 100,000 miles5 years / 100,000 miles5 years / 60,000 milesN/A2017 Ford Escape3 years / 36,000 miles5 years / 60,000 miles5 years (unlimited miles)5 years / 60,000 milesN/A2016 Mazda CX-53 years / 36,000 miles5 years / 60,000 miles5 years (unlimited miles)3 years / 36,000 milesN/A2017 Jeep Cherokee3 years / 36,000 miles5 years / 60,000 miles5 years (unlimited miles)5 years / 60,000 milesN/A

