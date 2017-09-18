2017 Emmy Awards: 10 prettiest dresses

The most talented faces of primetime television gathered in Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater Sunday night to celebrate their accomplishments over the past year.

For many of these well-known faces, the Emmys are a chance to glam up, reunite with co-stars, get political or hype up their upcoming season premiers (This is Us, anyone?).

For us,the Emmys are a chance to "ooh" and "ah" over the prettiest gowns, the most ethereal looks and imagine our dream closets.

On Sunday night, that's exactly what we did as our favorite stars made their way down the red carpet. Nicole Kidman and newcomer Millie Bobby Wright took our breath away with their glamorous ensembles, while Sarah Paulson looked as edgy as ever in a backless silver gown.

View photos 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals More

Photo: Getty

Thandie Newton was one of the night's standouts in a pink strapless gown by Jason Wu. Embellished with sparkles, the Westworld actress looked every bit a fairytale as she made her way to the memorable awards show.

For more incredible looks from the night, scroll through above!

RELATED:



