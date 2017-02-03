2017 Dodge Durango

Its muscle-car attitude, intuitive infotainment system, and refined interior make it a compelling choice, but the Durango’s high towing capacity, large cargo hold, and available third row of seats make it a practical option, too. No other crossover blends family friendliness and truck-like usability better than the big Dodge.

Bold, muscular styling makes the Durango the bad boy of the SUV world. While a V-6 is standard, the optional Hemi V-8 is what gives it the performance and personality to back up its brawny looks. The cabin is smaller than those of its wagon-like rivals, but none of them offer the same swagger as the Durango. The infotainment system is one of the best in the business, with logical menu layouts and responsive controls. A rear-seat entertainment system is available, too; it’s perfect for keeping kids amused on long trips.

The Durango carries over to 2017 with a few changes. A GT model replaces the Limited trim level and sports less chrome and more body-colored styling. A new Anodized Platinum package, exclusive to the Citadel trim, is now the most expensive and luxurious model in the lineup. It adds two-tone leather seats, a faux-leather-wrapped instrument panel, anodized gunmetal trim throughout the cabin, and platinum chrome exterior accents. The infotainment system now allows the driver to keep an eye on a trailer via the backup camera when towing. Additionally, a two-row, five-passenger configuration is standard on base SXT models; the three-row, seven-passenger setup is an option.

• Three-zone automatic climate control

• Automatic headlamps

• Power-adjustable heated side-view mirrors

• Keyless entry and push-button start

• Interior ambient lighting

• Infotainment system with 5.0-inch touchscreen and Bluetooth

• 18-inch aluminum wheels

If it were our money, we’d go with the SXT Plus trim level. At a starting price of $33,290, it comes standard with a power driver’s seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. While the V-8 power is amusing, we recommend the strong and refined V-6, which is more fuel efficient and likely to be enough for most drivers. Instead of spending money on upgrades beneath the hood, we’d select the second-row captain’s chairs ($995) and the Popular Equipment package ($1250), which adds:

• Bluetooth audio streaming

• Heated front seats and steering wheel

• Rear parking sensors

• Backup camera

• Auto-dimming rearview mirror

At $35,535, our rear-wheel-drive Durango (all-wheel drive is available for an extra $2600) is equipped with plenty of modern features and a lot of attitude.

C/D Engine and Transmission Rating:

The Durango’s optional V-8 provides a significant boost in towing capacity, while the V-6 engine and eight-speed automatic transmission are a more efficient pairing. The Durango's fuel economy doesn't beat that of its four-cylinder rivals, of course, but the trade-off for the more entertaining V-8 and its burly towing capacity may be worth it for some buyers.

The Durango is unique in this segment as the only SUV that is based on a rear-wheel-drive platform and that offers an optional V-8 engine. Most competitors are based on front-wheel-drive setups with either four-cylinder or V-6 powertrains. With either the standard 293-hp 3.6-liter V-6 or the optional 360-hp 5.7-liter V-8, the Durango is a gutsy rig with plenty of dynamism for towing and merging into traffic.

We tested both the V-6 and V-8 engines with the standard eight-speed automatic and optional all-wheel drive. The Durango with the V-6 managed a 7.4-second zero-to-60-mph run. However, the GMC Acadia we tested, with that model’s optional 310-hp 3.6-liter V-6, managed a swift 6.3-second run, and the Ford Explorer Platinum, with its standard 365-hp twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6, sprinted to an even fleeter 5.8-second result.

Maximum Acceleration, C/D Test Results: Durango 3.6L V-6

Equipped with the V-8, the Durango turned in a 6.2-second zero-to-60 mph time, which compares more favorably with the GMC Acadia and Ford Explorer’s V-6 offerings. Neither of those crossovers’ V-6 engines sound as racy as the Durango’s V-8; however, its raspy exhaust note growls even during half-throttle applications.

Maximum Acceleration, C/D Test Results: Durango 5.7L V-8

The Durango has more towing capacity than its competitors, which should make it attractive to buyers with trailers or large toys to haul. Unfortunately, in order to get the Durango’s maximum towing capacity of 7400 pounds, you must spec the thirstier V-8 engine and rear-wheel drive, because V-6 and all-wheel-drive models earn a lower 6200-pound rating.

Tow Ratings Compared: Durango 3.6L V-6

Tow Ratings Compared: Durango 5.7L V-8

The eight-speed automatic, controlled by a console-mounted rotary knob, shifts quickly, especially when Sport mode is engaged. The paddle shifters in our R/T test vehicle felt weighty, but there was a disappointing delay in shifting when using them—better to just leave the transmission to shift on its own.

When equipped with the V-6 and rear-wheel drive, the Durango earns EPA ratings of 19 mpg city and 26 mpg highway. With all-wheel drive, the ratings are 18 mpg and 25 mpg, respectively. That places it as merely average in the segment among other V-6–powered rivals. The Honda Pilot Elite—the top-spec trim—pairs a nine-speed automatic to its 280-hp 3.5-liter V-6, but it manages to burn only slightly less fuel than the V-6 Durango and its eight-speed automatic.

EPA Fuel Economy Ratings Compared: Durango 3.6L V-6

Most competitors start with a four-cylinder engine, often turbocharged, as the base engine, then offer an optional V-6 for additional power or towing capacity. Being the rebel that it is, the Durango instead starts with a V-6 and offers a V-8 as the muscle of the lineup. This arrangement makes it difficult to compare fuel-economy results among the competitive set. Despite larger displacements, the Durango’s base and optional engines aren’t as far off from their downsized rivals as one might expect. The Durango V-8 with either rear- or all-wheel drive earns ratings of 14 mpg city and 22 mpg highway. When equipped with the twin-turbo V-6 engine, the Ford Explorer provides 16 mpg in the city, but the same 22-mpg highway rating as the V-8 Durango. The Jeep Grand Cherokee—the Durango’s corporate cousin—is the closest V-8–powered rival despite its two-row configuration. The Jeep earns the EPA same ratings when equipped with the 5.7-liter V-8, eight-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive.

EPA Fuel Economy Ratings Compared: Durango 5.7L V-8

In Depth: 2017 Dodge Durango

C/D Fuel Economy Rating:

Crossovers with a four-cylinder under the hood are inherently more efficient, but the Durango’s V-6 is still competitive with other V-6–powered rivals. In our highway fuel-economy test, the V-8–powered Durango R/T surprised us by outperforming its EPA rating (and even its own V-6–powered variant) as well as the lighter and more modern GMC Acadia V-6.

While the V-6 Durango’s fuel efficiency is on par with some of its V-6–powered rivals, the story isn’t as rosy when you compare the Durango with its four-cylinder rivals. Ratings of 19 mpg city and 26 mpg highway for rear-wheel-drive Durangos and 18 mpg city and 25 mpg highway with all-wheel drive aren’t terrible, but as the industry downsizes engine displacement and adds turbochargers, the Durango falls behind. The Durango V-6 matches the GMC Acadia V-6 on the highway in front- and all-wheel-drive versions of both vehicles. The Honda Pilot is slightly more efficient thanks to its nine-speed automatic transmission, but that feature is available only on top-spec Touring and Elite models. Lesser trims make do with a six-speed automatic and return the same 18 mpg city as the Durango and Acadia.

EPA Fuel Economy Ratings Compared: Durango 3.6L V-6

The Durango’s optional V-8 is thirstier, earning EPA ratings of 14 mpg city and 22 mpg highway with either rear- or all-wheel drive. Its V-8 power does give it a significant advantage in the towing department: A maximum rating of 7400 pounds for the V-8 with rear-wheel drive places the Durango way ahead of the class.

EPA Fuel Economy Ratings Compared: Durango 5.7L V-8

We’ve devised our own fuel economy test in an attempt to replicate how most people drive on the highway. Our procedure entails a 200-mile out-and-back loop on Michigan’s I-94 highway. Our test drivers maintain a GPS-verified 75 mph, using the cruise control as much as possible, mimicking the way many drivers behave during long trips.

In our testing of a V-6 GT model with all-wheel drive, we recorded a disappointing 22 mpg on our 200-mile highway fuel-economy loop, 3 mpg lower than the EPA’s highway rating. Curiously, our V-8–powered, all-wheel-drive R/T test vehicle returned 23 mpg on our test loop, besting its EPA rating by 1 mpg. In fact, the V-8 Durango outperformed an all-wheel-drive, V-6–powered Acadia on the same loop; the Acadia saw a disappointing 20 mpg, 5 mpg less than its EPA estimate.

Highway Fuel Economy, C/D Test Results

Based on our testing, the Durango with all-wheel drive and the V-6 should provide 540 miles of highway cruising thanks to its large 24.6-gallon fuel tank. However, the V-8–powered Durango, which managed to outpace the supposedly more efficient V-6, should provide a longer range of 570 miles.

Highway Range, C/D Results

In Depth: 2017 Dodge Durango

C/D Performance and Driving Impressions Rating:

With either the V-6 or V-8, the Durango feels confidently responsive when pulling out into traffic, and its passing power is quite good. We managed a 6.2-second time from zero to 60 mph in our R/T test vehicle with all-wheel drive and V-8 power. The Durango with the V-6 and all-wheel drive turned in a 7.4-second time in the same test. The Acadia Denali with the V-6 and all-wheel drive achieved 6.3 seconds, while the Ford Explorer Platinum performed like a hot sports sedan, clocking a 5.8-second run. Part of the Acadia’s and Explorer’s performance advantages come from their lower weight: both are about 1000 pounds lighter than the Durango. The Ford also utilizes two turbochargers to boost engine output.

Maximum Acceleration, C/D Test Results: Durango 3.6L V-6

Where the Durango with the V-8 pulls ahead of its competition—literally and figuratively—is in the 50-to-70-mph highway merging test, where it managed 4.1 seconds. That puts it well beyond the GMC Acadia and Honda Pilot.

Maximum Acceleration, C/D Test Results: Durango 5.7L V-8

With Hemi V-8 power under the hood, the Durango can really hustle itself down the road. The Dodge’s suspension walks the fine line between sport and comfort, but the steering feel and braking performance remind you that you’re driving an SUV.

Although it’s not overtly sporty, the Durango’s rear-wheel-drive platform lends an athletic feel to the Durango, and its muscle-car persona shines through in everyday use. It still manages to deliver a comfortable ride, making it a family-friendly SUV that’s both fun to drive and easy to live with. The Mazda CX-9 and GMC Acadia managed to out-corner both the V-6 (0.76 g) and the V-8 (0.78 g) Durangos around a skidpad, but the CX-9 and the Acadia benefit from lower curb weights and shorter wheelbases.

Maximum Cornering Capability, C/D Test Results

Ride, Handling, and Steering

Although there is some body roll in corners thanks to its high center of gravity, the Durango handles well for its size. The Durango’s suspension never lets it float or wallow over large pavement heaves. It feels solid on the road and channels some of the athleticism of its Charger and Challenger stablemates while offering a quiet interior when cruising. The trade-off is that the suspension doesn’t soak up larger bumps as well as its more softly sprung rivals.

The steering is weighty, but it lacks that magic ability to communicate to the driver the way a sports sedan does. Behind the wheel, the Durango is a surprisingly willing companion for attacking corners; this makes it a reasonable compromise for drivers who’d prefer a muscle car but who can’t make a two-door coupe work with their lifestyle. Its size and weight gave it a disadvantage in our cornering tests, though. Lighter and more modern rivals such as the GMC Acadia managed measurably better results around our skidpad; save for the excellent and dexterous Mazda CX-9, however, none of them felt as enthusiastic as the Durango.

Braking

Unfortunately, braking performance doesn’t live up to the rest of the Durango’s sporty demeanor. Applying the brake pedal yields a firm feel, but with the extra weight of the optional V-8 engine in its nose, our R/T test vehicle needed 193 feet to stop from 70 mph. By comparison, the V-6 model we tested was able to stop in 182 feet, while the GMC Acadia managed a 172-foot stop. That extra 20 feet of stopping distance for the V-8 Durango relative to the GMC Acadia is significant; it could make the difference in avoiding a fender bender.

In Depth: 2017 Dodge Durango

C/D Interior Rating:

Every manufacturer uses a combination of materials ranging from cheap to high quality, but some designs, such as the Durango’s, are better implemented than others. Designers prioritized ergonomics, material quality, and overall comfort, but other rivals offer more second- and third-row passenger space.

A set of gauges featuring red and white on a black background faces the driver. The font is playful without being illegible, and a standard 7.0-inch reconfigurable digital speedometer is front and center; it provides access to vehicle status, fuel economy, audio information, and navigation. The steering wheel features a thick, leather-wrapped rim and handsome metal-look trim. On our R/T test truck, paddle shifters mounted behind the wheel operated with a satisfying click.

Interior Features

FeatureStandard/OptionalTilting steering columnStandardTelescoping steering columnStandardPower-adjustable steering columnOptionalHeated steering wheelOptionalPower-adjustable pedalsNot AvailableMemory driver’s seatOptionalMassaging driver’s seatNot AvailableMassaging front-passenger seatNot AvailablePower driver’s seatOptionalPower front-passenger seatOptionalHeated front seatsOptionalHeated rear seatsOptionalCooled front seatsOptionalCooled rear seatsNot AvailableHead-up displayNot AvailableRear-seat entertainment systemOptional

While there are some cheaper-looking plastic interior panels, they are below the center console and on the lower portion of the doors, where they are barely visible. Richer soft-touch materials are used on the upper sections of the interior trim parts, where users interact with them and where they matter the most. Some of the gaps between the panels are wide, particularly between the door panels and dashboard, but at least they’re consistently wide so that the interior build quality appears uniform. Buttons and switches throughout the cabin are intuitive to use and feel pleasing to the touch.

Seating Height

Seating Height Comparisons

Blind Spots and Visibility

From the driver’s seat, the commanding view of the road ahead is great, although wide A-pillars and the second-row headrests create a couple of blind spots. Large side windows and square-shaped side-view mirrors help to alleviate potential visibility issues.

The Durango offers 152 degrees of forward visibility and 114 degrees to the rear. The Toyota Highlander and the GMC Acadia both offer more forward visibility at 158 and 156 degrees, and the Highlander boasts a whopping 128 degrees rearward. Depending on your height, you may find one of these rivals easier to see out of, but the Durango is competitive in this metric if not exactly at the top of its class.

Roof pillars protect occupants in a rollover crash, but they also create blind spots. We determine visibility by measuring the location and width of each pillar using an H-Point Machine and a laser beam (surrogates for a driver and eyeball, respectively).

It’s clear that Dodge designers paid attention to ergonomics when designing the Durango’s cabin. Most controls are within easy reach of the driver; the seat and tilting-and-telescoping steering wheel offer sufficient range for most people to find a comfortable driving position. Our R/T test vehicle featured plush and supportive front seats wrapped in bold red leather, and there were power adjustments for the driver and front-seat passenger.

Seat Adjustments

2016 Dodge Durango R/T AWDFore/

AftReclineShoulder articulationLumbar supportHeightThigh supportSide bolsterHeadrest tiltDriver’s seatXXXXFront-passen-

ger seatXXX

Interior Space Comparisons

Front-row head- and legroom in the Durango is generous and should provide enough space for most people. Six-footers may find the Ford Explorer to be more their size, as it offers an inch and a half more of headroom and almost three more inches of legroom. Most other rivals are within an inch of these metrics, so the Durango’s front-row seats seem class competitive.

The Durango’s second and the third rows are less accommodating, but they’re suitable for children and teens. Second-row legroom is the shortest here, so buyers who plan to cart around tall passengers might consider the GMC Acadia instead. Second-row headroom is on par with the rest of the group and places the Durango midpack. The Durango’s second row could benefit from fore and aft adjustments to increase legroom when the optional third row isn’t in use.

Passengers relegated to the third row will appreciate their 37.8 inches of headroom, but they may find their legroom lacking. The extra-large Chevrolet Traverse may be the better choice for families who will use the third row frequently, as both headroom and legroom in that area are the largest in this comparison.

Climate Control

The Durango offers two-zone automatic climate control for front-seat passengers and a standard single-zone climate control system for the second row; heated seats are an option in both the first and second rows. Vents are provided for passengers in the optional third row of seats. Controls for fan speed and temperature, unfortunately, are not provided.

2016 Dodge Durango R/T AWDManual climate controlAutomatic climate controlDedicated HVAC vent(s)First RowNoTwo-zoneYesSecond RowNoOne-zoneYesThird RowNoNoYes

Cupholder Location

.ymmpcupholders { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmpcupholders img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmpcupholders div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmpcupholders a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmpcupholders a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; backgraccordcar2016ound: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmpcupholders span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; }

The Durango features dual USB ports for second-row passengers, and the available dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system provides connections for a video-game console, an HDMI port, and a Blu-ray player inside the center console.

In Depth: 2017 Dodge Durango

C/D Infotainment Rating:

With one of the best infotainment systems on the market perched atop its sculpted dashboard, the Durango bests many of its rivals, but only if buyers choose the optional 8.0-inch touchscreen. A rear-seat entertainment system, also optional, adds dual screens and provides ports to connect even more devices.



Fiat Chrysler’s Uconnect infotainment system is among the most intuitive systems available, and the Durango offers two screen sizes. SXT and SXT Plus trim levels offer a 5.0-inch touchscreen, while an 8.4-inch touchscreen is optional on the SXT Plus and standard on GT, Citadel, and R/T trims. The 5.0-inch screen is adequate, but the larger 8.4-inch screen is preferable due to its larger size and bigger icons.

Infotainment Features

Bluetooth phone connectivity is standard on all trims; SXT Plus trims and above offer audio streaming. We noted good audio quality for Bluetooth phone calls, and one caller even commented that she could hear the V-8 engine’s sonorous rumble.

Infotainment Response Time, C/D Test Results

We found the Durango’s Uconnect very quick to react to our input touches, needing an average of only 0.3 second to jump between menus. That result earns the Durango’s infotainment an “Excellent” in our ranking system. Even popular smartphones from Apple and Samsung can’t keep pace with the Durango’s hardware. The Ford Explorer we tested returned a disappointing response time of 0.7 second, which lands it in the “Fair” category. Voice commands through Uconnect function better than through the Ford Explorer’s Sync 3, but the system only understands a preset list of commands that requires the user to memorize, which can take time and effort to do. A premium Beats audio system is available on GT and Citadel models and is standard with the R/T trim. We would have scored the system even higher if it had redundant controls—actual, physical buttons—for the climate control and audio systems, making it more convenient to use.

By filming the infotainment screen while switching between various menus and then analyzing the high-speed video frame by frame, we are able to accurately measure the system’s response time. We rate infotainment response, or latency, on the following scale:

Navigation is available as an option on the GT and standard on Citadel and R/T trims; it provides turn-by-turn guidance on the infotainment display as well as on the driver-facing reconfigurable gauge cluster. Map graphics aren’t as sharp and modern as the rest of the interface, but the system nonetheless did not fail to see us to our destinations.

Three USB ports, three 12-volt power ports, and an auxiliary-input jack should accommodate enough devices for a modern family. An optional rear-seat entertainment system adds two 9.0-inch screens, a Blu-ray player, an HDMI port, and VGA inputs for video-game consoles.

In Depth: 2017 Dodge Durango

C/D Cargo Space and Storage Rating:

With all seats stowed, the Durango offers more than enough space for hauling cargo. Its storage cubbies dotted throughout the cabin aren’t as large or as accommodating as those in other crossovers, but the Durango’s second- and third-row seats are easy to stow.

Carry-On Luggage, C/D Test Results

We were able to fit 30 full-size carry-ons inside the Durango’s cabin with all of its seats folded flat, but we only fit four behind the third row with all seats in place. That’s two more cases than the Acadia managed in both measurements. The Ford Explorer held only 25 overall (the same as the Mazda CX-9), but it offered space for six of our cases behind the third row, making it best for hauling people and cargo at the same time. We’ve yet to subject the all-new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse to our carry-on test, its interior measurements indicate that it should be even more voluminous than the Explorer.

Cargo Volume Comparisons

The 85 cubic feet of space provided once the Durango’s seats are stowed should be plenty for most families, and 48 cubic feet behind the second row is more than that behind the second rows of the Ford Explorer, the GMC Acadia, and the Mazda CX-9. The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse offers a giant 99-cubic-foot maximum and 10 cubic feet more (for a total of 58 cubic feet) than the Durango behind its second row. If hauling bulky items is part of why you’re considering a crossover, the Traverse may prove to be the better choice.

Folding the rear seats is a breeze thanks to a one-lever operation that both releases the seatbacks and drops the headrests for quick configuration changes.

Cargo Configurations

First Row; fold-flat passenger seatSecond RowThird Row2017 Dodge DurangoNo60/40 (Captain’s chairs optional)50/50

Maximum Cubby Storage, C/D Test Results

The Durango has five different cubbies and bins in the front row of seats and five more in the second row. Most of the cubbies are small, especially those in the center console. If the Durango is equipped with the optional rear-seat entertainment system, the center console is almost completely occupied by the Blu-ray player. The Durango actually has some of the lowest storage space by volume in its first and second rows.

There seems to be a segment-wide pattern of neglecting third-row passengers when it comes to stashing personal items. With the third row of seats, the Durango does provide both passengers with a storage bin, but the bins each double as cupholders. If you’re relegated to the way-back seats, hopefully you won’t be both thirsty and in need of storage. Even so, you’d still be in better shape than a third-row passenger in the GMC Acadia, which provides those folks with nothing.

Two additional bins inside the cargo area are more functional. One that’s located on the driver’s side is narrow but deep; a larger bin hides beneath the cargo floor.

Why do we use ping-pong balls?

To determine the interior space available to stash travel essentials, we’ve devised a range of measuring protocols. We use six beverage containers ranging in size and shape to gauge cupholder accommodation. We stack, stuff, and arrange 9-by-14-by-22-inch cardboard boxes to quantify the number of airline-carry-on-size suitcases that will fit in a trunk or folded seat’s cargo space. To measure irregularly shaped gloveboxes, door pockets, and console bins, we fill each container with 1.5-inch-diameter ping-pong balls. It’s tempting to convert the number of spheres to a volume (cubic inches), but we resist that calculation because—as with the box of tissues, 12-ounce can of soda, or gallon of milk you might stash in these compartments—there are voids between the balls. Random packing (our procedure) nullifies approximately one-third of the available space. The negative space between the balls could theoretically be reduced to 25 percent of an irregular shape with precise stacking, but while we might be pedantic, we’re not crazy.





In Depth: 2017 Dodge Durango

C/D Exterior Rating:

In a segment of subtly styled mom mobiles, the Durango offers a macho vibe that is wholly unmatched by the competition. It’s big, commanding, and—as one of the longest and tallest in this class—its dimensions will stretch the limits of any garage.

Its blocky, square-jawed front-end styling gives the Durango an imposing appearance. A long hood and swept-back windshield add to its muscle-car-inspired look, as do the subtle bulges in the body around the wheel wells and the ridged character line running midway through the doors.

Wide windows and square-shaped side-view mirrors reduce blind spots. What Dodge calls “racetrack” taillights emphasize the Durango’s rear end, with bright LEDs that stretch from one side to the other. Backup lights and red reflectors are inset between the light strips. The Durango’s large, heavy liftgate may be difficult for shorter people to reach to close it, but a power liftgate is optional on GT models and standard on top-level R/Ts.

Dodge provides a number of styling packages to customize the Durango’s appearance. The Blacktop package, available on GT and R/T trims, adds gloss-black 20-inch aluminum wheels and a number of gloss-black trim pieces, including the grille. The Brass Monkey package features burnished bronze-colored wheels and accents. The new Anodized Platinum package is available exclusively on the Citadel trim and augments the exterior and interior with platinum chrome and anodized gunmetal trim.

Exterior Dimensions

Exterior Measurement Comparisons

At nearly 17 feet long, the Durango is one of the largest vehicles in the crossover segment. Piloting the Durango in tight parking lots or on narrow city streets may take some practice—and the Chevrolet Traverse is longer and wider still. Consider measuring your garage or carport before making your purchase.

Exterior Features

The Durango’s fuel door is located on the passenger’s side and locks automatically along with the doors and liftgate. A sunroof is optional, but it only provides an opening over the front-seat passengers. This is out of step in a class where most rivals offer panoramic roofs that span their ceilings.

A simple rectangular key fob offers remote access to the Durango’s doors and cargo area, as well as an integrated remote starter—perfect for warming up or cooling down the interior in advance of your trip. The buttons on the fob are easy to read thanks to simple white icons on large black buttons. Passive entry to the front doors and tailgate also make it easy to get in and out when your hands are full.

Active Key-Fob Commands

Lock / unlockTrunkRemote startPanic alarmHold to roll down windowsHold to roll up windowsRemote parking2016 Dodge Durango R/T AWDXXXX

Passive Key-Fob Commands

Driver door lock / unlockPassenger door lock / unlockRear doors lock / unlockTrunkPush to startProximity approach lighting2016 Dodge Durango R/T AWDXXXX

In Depth: 2017 Dodge Durango

C/D Safety and Driver Assistance Rating:

The Durango’s crash-test results are acceptable, but they’re far from class leading, and its lack of lane-departure warning puts it behind its competitors. Optional automated emergency braking adds an extra layer of protection, and its standard backup camera helps with safely reversing the big beast.

Crash-Test Results

Two agencies evaluate vehicles for crashworthiness in the United States. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) rates tested vehicles from one to five stars in front crash, side crash, and rollover tests. NHTSA also assigns cars an overall rating out of five stars. The non-profit, independent, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) uses a different set of tests to evaluate front and side crashworthiness, roof strength, headlight reach, and ease of child seat installation. IIHS grades cars on a scale from Good to Poor in each test, and awards the cars that perform best across all its tests with Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+ honors, the latter of which requires that the vehicle’s automated forward-collision-braking system performs well in IIHS’s tests.

A four-star rating from NHTSA and mostly “Good” results from IIHS are decent for the segment; the Durango’s aging platform is likely to blame for its average crash-test results. The all-new GMC Acadia scored much higher on each of the tests, but its more modern architecture was specifically designed to meet these requirements.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Test Results

2017 Dodge Durango

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Test Results

2016 Dodge Durango

Small OverlapModerate OverlapSide ImpactRoof StrengthHead Restraints and SeatsTop Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+?MarginalGoodGoodGoodGoodNo

Airbags, Child Seats, and Spare Tire Location

In the event of an impact, the Durango protects occupants from all sides with front, side, and curtain airbags as well as a driver’s-knee restraint as standard.

For parents whose children aren’t yet at video-game age, the Durango has second-row anchors and tethers for two child seats and third-row tethers for two more. Installing a rear-facing infant seat in the Durango is challenging since second-row room is limited. The LATCH anchor points are easy to access, and the passenger doors open wide enough to allow for simple maneuvering of the carrier. The front seats, however, must be moved forward in order to accommodate a child seat—which presents a comfort issue for taller drivers or passengers.

A compact spare tire is provided and mounted underneath the cargo area. It’s accessible only from outside the vehicle.

Active Safety Features

The Durango offers blind-spot monitoring as part of the Safety and Security package on GT models, and forward-collision warning and automated emergency braking are part of the Technology package on Citadel and R/T models. The blind-spot monitor uses lights in the side-view mirrors to alert the driver to vehicles approaching from behind, while collision mitigation utilizes both a visual alert in the gauge cluster and an audible chime to alert the driver to take action. If the driver doesn’t act, the system will intervene and apply the brakes to help avoid a collision.

Backup Camera

While the image is low res, the backup camera incorporates handy gridlines that move with steering inputs and indicate where the vehicle is headed. The image is large and provides a good field of view, especially with the optional 8.4-inch infotainment screen.

Gridlines integrated in backup camera view?Do gridlines move with steering wheel?Does volume of audio system reduce when reverse is selected?2017 Dodge DurangoYesYesNo

In Depth: 2017 Dodge Durango

C/D Warranty Rating:

Dodge offers a typical warranty with all-new Durangos; extended warranties are available for purchase through dealerships. The Hyundai Santa Fe offers a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, which is the best in the industry. Most other competitors offer roughly the same coverage as the Durango. GMC and Toyota provide two years of free scheduled maintenance, but Durango buyers will have to pay for such services separately.

Warranty Comparison

VehicleLimited WarrantyPowertrain WarrantyHybrid Component WarrantyCorrosion ProtectionRoadside AssistanceComplimentary Maintenance2017 Dodge Durango3 years or 36,000 miles5 years or 60,000 milesN/A5 years (unlimited miles)5 years or 60,000 milesN/A2017 GMC Acadia3 years or 36,000 miles5 years or 60,000 milesN/A6 years or 100,000 miles5 years or 60,000 miles2 visits within 2 years or 24,000 miles2017 Toyota Highlander3 years or 36,000 miles5 years or 60,000 miles8 years or 100,000 miles5 years (unlimited miles)2 years (unlimited miles)2 years or 25,000 miles2017 Mazda CX-93 years or 36,000 miles5 years or 60,000 milesN/A5 years (unlimited miles)3 years or 36,000 milesN/A2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited5 years or 60,000 miles10 years or 100,000 milesN/A7 years (unlimited miles)5 years (unlimited miles)N/A

In Depth: 2017 Dodge Durango

