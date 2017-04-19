2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4x4 Diesel Double Cab

Heavy-duty pickups will always be inherently compromised by their ability to move small mountains. But this is 2017 and, like their light-duty brethren, these mega work trucks have evolved from covered-wagon roots to embody impressive refinement—and surprising straight-line acceleration when not weighed down by a load. Our first road test of Chevrolet’s updated 2017 Silverado 2500HD reveals that General Motors was ready with a counter punch to the huge blow Ford landed last year with an all-new, aluminum-bodied F-series Super Duty.

A Big Boy with Moves

We’ve already sampled the mechanically identical 2017 GMC Sierra HD. And after having experienced how confidently GM’s new HD trucks can tow 10,000 pounds up a mountain in Colorado, as well as how the greater engine braking from their diesel mill’s integrated exhaust brake can effectively manage that load coming back down a grade, we spent much of this test with the big Silverado unloaded. In four-wheel-drive, double-cab form—the smaller of the two available four-door configurations—our Siren Red Tintcoat Silverado 2500HD test truck carried an as-tested sticker of $64,473 and burdened our scales with 7780 pounds, or about 200 less than a similar crew-cab model.

Responsible for moving all that weight—along with the 3093 pounds the truck is rated to haul in its 6.5-foot cargo bed or the 14,400 it can tow—was GM’s new optional L5P Duramax 6.6-liter diesel engine (a 360-hp gas 6.0-liter V-8 remains standard). Its cast-iron V-8 block and its valvetrain layout carry over from the previous LML Duramax, but the aluminum cylinder heads, the variable-geometry BorgWarner turbocharger, and pretty much everything else is all new. The diesel comes only with an updated Allison six-speed automatic transmission, with the pair commanding a $9340 upcharge on our test truck. The new Duramax’s immense torque rating of 910 lb-ft comes up just shy of the Ford Power Stroke’s 925, yet it tops the Super Duty by five ponies for a class-leading total of 445 horsepower. What’s more, our not-quite-as-massive Chevy weighed 520 pounds less than the last crew-cab 2017 F-250 diesel 4x4 we tested, despite the Silverado’s steel bodywork.

Unlike the Ford Super Duty, which can tug up to an incredible 16 tons in its current form, GM took a more calculated approach, improving the refinement of its new HD rigs when empty and under the moderate use that most owners end up saddling them with (towing between 10,000 and 20,000 pounds, for example). To that end, the Chevy pinged our sound meter with a modest 45 decibels at idle and just 67 decibels at a 70-mph cruise, making it as hushed on the highway as a 2017 Mercedes-Benz E300 4MATIC. A 6.2-second dash to 60 mph and a quarter-mile pass of 14.8 at 93 mph is tame stuff in the greater automotive universe, but those numbers are downright remarkable for a truck weighing nearly four tons. And that performance makes our test truck by far the quickest such rig we’ve ever had on the track, besting the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4x4 diesel crew cab—which produced 397 horses and 765 lb-ft—by 1.2 seconds to 60 mph and by 1.0 second and 7 mph in the quarter-mile.

This one was also 0.7 and 0.5 second quicker than the new crew-cab F-250 with the Power Stroke—not to mention speedier than the aforementioned Mercedes luxury sedan. (Our Silverado HD’s 3.73:1 axle ratio may have assisted the acceleration a bit.) While heavy-duty pickups remain exempt from EPA fuel-economy ratings, the bigger 2017 Ford Super Duty eked out 1 mpg more than the Silverado HD did in our hands (15 mpg versus 14) yet managed only 17 mpg on our 75-mph highway test to this Chevy’s 19 mpg.