2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The Silverado is not our 2017 10Best Full-Size Pickup, but it made the Ford F-150 sweat for the win. The Silverado offers strong powertrains, serious hauling capability, good real-world fuel economy, and a plethora of features, but it comes up short on ride and seat comfort. Its top 6.2-liter V-8 tows the most in the class and wins our highway fuel-economy test. Its brawn is balanced by looks that mean business, handsome interior trim, user-friendly infotainment, and 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity.

The 2017 Silverado differs little from the refreshed 2016 model. For 2017, there are improved towing figures, where the Silverado comes out on top of its class. It also gains notable safety equipment such as Chevy’s Teen Driver system and forward automatic braking. Teen Driver allows parents to monitor how well their kids are driving. The optional forward automatic-braking system slows the vehicle when it senses an impending collision at speeds between 5 and 37 mph.

• Bed-entry-assist steps and grab handles

• Air conditioning

• Cruise control

• Power door locks

Because we want a truck that can haul lots of people and an abundance of stuff, we’d choose the LT Z71 crew cab with the standard bed (6.6 feet). The $47,305 LT Z71 package comes with:

• 355-hp 5.3-liter V-8

• Z71 off-road suspension with Rancho monotube shocks

• 8.0-inch touchscreen with Chevy MyLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility

• EZ-Lift and Lower tailgate

We’d also add either the All Star or Texas editions ($1305 each, differing only in badging), which make the Silverado even more comfortable. All Star and Texas trims include:

• Power-adjustable driver’s seat

• Remote-start system

• Dual-zone automatic climate control

• 110-volt AC power outlet

As we’ve configured it, our ideal Silverado prices out at $48,610.

The Silverado’s top 6.2-liter V-8 is big, brash, and powerful yet relatively frugal in our real-world testing, while the 5.3-liter V-8 provides more than adequate muscle for almost any task. The powertrains are reasonably refined in real-world driving, but they don’t match the EPA figures posted by the F-150’s smaller but equally brawny twin-turbo V-6 engines.

The Silverado comes standard with a 4.3-liter V-6 that produces 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet of torque; it’s mated to a six-speed automatic. The two optional engines are a significant step up in power and towing capability: The 5.3-liter V-8 delivers 355 hp and 383 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is standard; an eight-speed is optional on some models. The 6.2-liter V-8 rings in with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of stump-pulling torque. It’s backed only by the eight-speed automatic.

The 5.3-liter Silverado equipped with the optional eight-speed proved sluggish in acceleration, but the 6.2-liter V-8 was a rocket, quick enough to outgun many a sporty passenger car. Unfortunately, both Chevy V-8s feel slower around town than they actually are; competitors’ throttles are more responsive, imparting the feeling of more low-end power and quicker reflexes.

Acceleration, C/D Test Results: Silverado 5.3L V-8

The Silverado shares top towing honors with its General Motors twin, the GMC Sierra. Both have a maximum tow rating of 12,500 pounds, besting their closest rival by 300 pounds. It gives that advantage back to the F-150 in payload rating, an indicator of how much weight a truck can handle in its bed. Even so, the second-place Silverado could handle the weight of a Smart ForTwo minicar in its bed with about 200 pounds to spare.

Tow Ratings Compared

Payload Ratings Compared

In Depth: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

C/D Fuel Economy Rating:

The Silverado sends a mixed message when it comes to its fuel economy: The EPA numbers are towards the top of the class, and in our testing, its real-world highway fuel economy proved to be excellent. However, its two V-8s score lower EPA fuel-economy ratings than their direct Ford EcoBoost V-6 rivals.

Compared with the other trucks in this class, the Silverado generally does well; the 5.3-liter V-8 with all-wheel drive bests all of its similarly equipped rivals. Meanwhile, the 6.2-liter V-8 lags in the city but does well on the highway. (We’ve included the Ram diesel V-6 in the chart to illustrate the advantage of its fuel-sipping diesel engine.) Surprisingly, there’s little fuel-economy penalty for choosing the bigger of the two V-8s.

Fuel Economy Ratings Compared: Silverado 5.3L V-8

Fuel Economy Ratings Compared: Silverado 6.2L V-8

In an attempt to replicate how most people drive on the highway, we’ve devised our own fuel-economy test. We perform a 200-mile loop on Michigan’s I-94 highway. We maintain a GPS-verified 75 mph and the cruise control as much as possible, mimicking the way many drivers behave during long trips.

Viewed strictly by its EPA ratings, the 6.2-liter V-8 would seem to be a thirsty engine. We discovered it’s quite the opposite in reality. The EPA rates the big-engine Silverado at 20 mpg on the highway, and it matched that number in our real-world 200-mile highway fuel-economy test.

Highway Fuel Economy, C/D Test Results: Silverado 6.2L V-8

Based on our highway testing, a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with the 6.2-liter V-8 and all-wheel drive is capable of tackling 520 miles of highway without refueling. If you can drive that far without a rest-stop break, you deserve to have a country song written about you.

Highway Range, C/D Results: Silverado 6.2L V-8

In Depth: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

C/D Performance and Driving Impressions Rating:

The Silverado drives confidently for such a large vehicle thanks to peppy performance, accurate steering, and a dose of agility. But on pockmarked pavement, the ride gets jittery, and the Silverado is less composed than its rivals.

Acceleration

Silverado engines come in three power levels: adequate, peppy, and please-Officer-don’t-arrest-me. The base 285-hp 4.3-liter V-6 does a reasonable job of hauling such a big vehicle around, at least when lightly loaded. The 355-hp 5.3-liter V-8 has good power when you put your foot down hard, but it feels lazy when you don’t; in our testing, it hit 60 mph in 7.2 seconds. The 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8 also underwhelms when driven with a light foot, but stomp the pedal to the floor and hold on for fireworks. It lunges out of the gate with a machine-gun-blast exhaust note behind it and flashes to 60 mph in just 5.7 seconds. That sprint puts it in league with a host of quick sporting passenger cars, as well as with the Ford F-150’s top twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6.

Acceleration, C/D Test Results: Silverado 5.3L V-8

Acceleration, C/D Test Results: Silverado 6.2L V-8

Ride, Handling, and Steering

Like the proverbial rose, a truck is a truck is a truck. It’s not going to dance down a country road like a sports car, nor will it ride as if you’re wafting along on a cloud. The Silverado comports itself well much of the time. It’s poised and stable in corners at any reasonable speed, it steers accurately, and it’s as imperturbable as a freight train when you’re cruising the interstate.

Badly broken pavement, choppy gravel, and potholes do make for uncomfortable moments, but the ride is never jarring. The Ram 1500 and the Ford F-150, however, are more settled over bumpy surfaces. Other than those intermittent upsets on wonky roads, the Silverado handles everything rather well.

Maximum Cornering Capability, C/D Test Results

Braking

Weighing in at around 5300 pounds, decked-out Silverado crew cabs need to have powerful brakes to chip away at momentum. They do handle braking chores well, with a medium-firm pedal that makes it easy to decelerate to a stop.

Maximum Braking Capability, C/D Test Results

In Depth: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

C/D Interior Rating:

Functional design and good build quality make the Silverado cabin a pleasant place to be, especially in the well-equipped LTZ and High Country versions. The interior suffers from seats that are not especially comfortable and a rear cabin devoid of USB ports.

Most materials inside the Silverado are solid and durable feeling, and up-level models are fitted with plenty of soft-touch materials in addition to the harder plastics found lower in the cabin. The Silverado’s interior is ergonomically sound; it’s a short reach to the controls, and buttons and knobs can be operated with gloves on, no doubt to the delight of construction workers and tradespeople. The instrument cluster is businesslike, with legible green and white numbers on black backgrounds. We bet that some owners will register complaints about the angle of the steering wheel, though. It’s canted a few millimeters off center to the left, a position that annoyed several of our reviewers.

Interior Space Comparisons

Need room for five or six burly guys? No problem. All of the crew cabs in this class serve up large-sedan spaciousness. The Silverado has a significant advantage in front headroom and legroom, and rear legroom is midpack but still commodious.

Front Seats

Back Seats

Interior Features

Massaging seats haven’t yet found their way into the Silverado’s cabin, but most every other piece of luxury fare you might desire has. If the passing scenery isn’t entertaining, front-seat passengers can stay connected to their personal devices via an array of USB ports, a 12-volt outlet, and a 110-volt household receptacle while rear-seat passengers lose themselves in a movie.

FeatureStandard/OptionalTilting steering columnOptionalTelescoping steering columnOptionalPower-adjustable steering columnOptionalHeated steering wheelOptionalPower-adjustable pedalsOptionalMemory driver's seatOptionalMassaging driver's seatNot AvailableMassaging front-passenger seatNot AvailablePower driver's seatOptionalPower front-passenger seatOptionalHeated front seatsOptionalHeated rear seatsNot AvailableCooled front seatsOptionalCooled rear seatsNot AvailableHead-up displayOptionalRear-seat entertainment systemOptional

Seat Adjustments

We found the Silverado’s seats hard. The fronts could use more bolstering on the bottom cushions, and the rear seats require more thigh support. The Silverado’s optional heated-and-cooled front seats do their work well, though, warming quickly on a cold morning or cooling effectively enough to ease the sting of hot leather that’s been in the sun. Heated rear seats, however, are not available, which is surprising now that they’ve filtered down to inexpensive compact sedans.

Fore/

AftReclineShoulder articulationLumbar supportHeightThigh supportSide bolsterHeadrest tiltDriver's seatXXXXFront-passen-

ger seatXXXX

Climate Control

Base Silverados come with a manually adjustable climate system that covers the entire cabin. You can upgrade to an automatic two-zone climate control system in double or crew cabs with LT trim, while in LTZ and High Country models it’s standard. Rear-seat riders are at the mercy of front-seat occupants when it comes to cabin temperature, however. Despite sticker prices that can climb as high as a luxury sedan’s, the Silverado does not offer a three-zone system that can be controlled by the rear-seat passengers.

Manual climate controlAutomatic climate controlSecond row climate controlSecond row HVAC vent2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 4WDNoYesNoNo

Cupholder Location

A lot of coffee is quaffed in truck cabs, so having plenty of places to park those Tim Hortons cups is important. The Silverado can handle 10 cups of caffienation at the same time, with the cupholders in the door pockets able to double as water-bottle holders.

.ymmpcupholders { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmpcupholders img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmpcupholders div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmpcupholders a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmpcupholders a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; backgraccordcar2016ound: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmpcupholders span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; } Vehicle Tested: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 AWD Crew Cab

Seating Height

At 35.4 inches, the seating height of the Silverado is more than two inches shorter than the Ram 1500 (37.8 inches) and the Ford F-150 (37.4 inches).

To accurately measure seating height—the distance from the road to the driver’s hip—we use an H-Point Machine (HPM), a precisely engineered device marketed by the Society of Automotive Engineers. This versatile tool, along with some lasers and simple trigonometry, also reveals the width and location of roof-pillar visibility obstructions. Our H-Point Machine and laser measurement tools determine the length of road ahead obscured by the hood as well as rearview-mirror blind spots.

.ymmhpoint { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmhpoint img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmhpoint div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmhpoint a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmhpoint a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; backgraccordcar2016ound: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmhpoint span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; } Vehicle Tested: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 AWD Crew Cab

Seating-Height Comparisons

Blind Spots and Visibility

Thanks to expansive windows, it’s easy to see what’s around you when you’re behind the wheel of a Silverado, though no easier than in any of its competitors. Our laser measurements through the front, rear, and side glass reveal that Silverado blind-spot and visibility numbers are virtually identical to those of its competitors.

Not so when it comes to the amount of roadway obscured to the front and rear of the truck. The Silverado’s long, flat hood combined with the overall height of the truck and driver’s seating position conspire to hide the most roadway forward. That could make in-close maneuvering more difficult. All of these pickups are a challenge to back into a parking spot, but for the record, the Silverado obscures a lot of visibility towards the rear, as well.

Roof pillars protect occupants in a rollover crash, but they also create blind spots. We determine visibility by measuring the location and width of each pillar using an H-Point Machine and a laser beam (surrogates for a driver and eyeball, respectively).

In Depth: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

C/D Infotainment Rating:

Chevy’s MyLink infotainment system is one of the best on the market. Its clear graphics, attractive looks, quick response times, and straightforward configurability make it likable and easy to use.

Infotainment Features

The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 we tested came with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as SiriusXM satellite radio. Four USB ports in the front console allow you to connect multiple devices and utilize the smartphone interface, but sorry, rear-seat passengers: no USB ports for you. An optional rear-seat DVD/Blue Ray entertainment system includes a single 9.2-inch screen that flips down from the headliner, plus two pairs of headphones and a hand-held controller.

.ymmpinfotainment { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmpinfotainment img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmpinfotainment div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmpinfotainment a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmpinfotainment a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmpinfotainment span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; } .ymmppower { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmppower img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmppower div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmppower a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmppower a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; backgraccordcar2016ound: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmppower span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; } Vehicle Tested: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 AWD Crew Cab

Infotainment Performance

The center-stack infotainment screen responds to inputs quickly. You control it either by touching the screen icons or using the hard buttons conveniently located below it. At 0.4 second, the Silverado rates as “Good” using our rating system; note that its screen responds quicker than an iPhone 6S or a Samsung S7 Edge. It’s still not as fast as the leader here, which is the Ram 1500’s Uconnect system—one of our favorites.

Infotainment Response Time, C/D Test Results

By filming the infotainment screen while switching between various menus and then analyzing the high-speed video frame by frame, we are able to accurately measure the system’s response time. We rate infotainment response, or latency, on the following scale:

In Depth: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

C/D Cargo Space and Storage Rating:

The Silverado is perfect for the American Pickers in all of us. There is voluminous stowage inside its crew cab, it boasts a large bed, and it offers more combined cubby space than any other competitor.

The smallest, most basic Silverado single cab has only a few inches of interior storage space behind the seats. Double and crew cabs increase the interior cargo area, aided by 60/40 flip-up rear-seat bottoms that reveal a mostly flat floor (it’s interrupted by a minor drivetrain hump).

To help make in-cab storage more understandable, we use carry-on-luggage-sized boxes to measure and rate interior cargo space. For pickups, when available, we fill the back-seat area with the seats folded. The Silverado held 19 of those boxes, one more than all others except the Tundra, which allowed us to stuff 21 boxes inside.

.ymmpluggage { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmpluggage img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmpluggage div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmpluggage a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmpluggage a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmpluggage span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; } Vehicle Tested: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 AWD Crew Cab

Carry-On Luggage, C/D Test Results

Cargo Configurations

First Row; fold-flat passenger seatSecond Row2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Double and Crew cabsNo60/40

Cargo Volume Comparisons

How much truck do you need? Like its peers, the Silverado offers several bed sizes to choose from. We measure bed volume to the top of the box’s sides, and the Silverado’s smallest and largest beds are dimensionally similar to their competitors.

Cubby Storage

The Silverado is chock-full of bins and cubbies, with a total of 16 throughout the truck. Using ping-pong balls to measure that storage space, the Silverado held a class-leading total of 1077. Ford’s F-150 came in second at 1041 balls, which, if you can imagine trying to hold 36 ping-pong balls at the same time, amounts to a significant difference.

Why do we use ping-pong balls?

To determine the interior space available to stash travel essentials, we’ve devised a range of measuring protocols. We use six beverage containers ranging in size and shape to gauge cupholder accommodation. We stack, stuff, and arrange 9-by-14-by-22-inch cardboard boxes to quantify the number of airline-carry-on-size suitcases that will fit in a trunk or folded seat’s cargo space. To measure irregularly shaped gloveboxes, door pockets, and console bins, we fill each container with 1.5-inch-diameter ping-pong balls. It’s tempting to convert the number of spheres to a volume (cubic inches), but we resist that calculation because—as with the box of tissues, 12-ounce can of soda, or gallon of milk you might stash in these compartments—there are voids between the balls. Random packing (our procedure) nullifies approximately one-third of the available space. The negative space between the balls could theoretically be reduced to 25 percent of an irregular shape with precise stacking, but while we might be pedantic, we’re not crazy.





Maximum Cubby Storage, C/D Test Results

In Depth: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

C/D Exterior Rating:

Big, bold, upright, and macho, the Silverado looks like it means business. Its military-crisp lines make it instantly identifiable as a Chevy. As with all the trucks in this class, the mix-and-match possibilities of cab configurations, bed lengths, interior trims, and special-equipment packages are almost limitless.

The Silverado offers an optional easy-effort tailgate that lowers gently, rather than with a crash, and can be closed with one hand. The rear bumper on all Silverados incorporates a clever built-in step that makes climbing into the bed effortless.

Optional power side steps zip out from under the truck when you open a door. Better still, they can motor rearward to provide a convenient perch from which you can comfortably reach into the bed.

Exterior Dimensions

.ymmpmeasurements { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmpmeasurements img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmpmeasurements div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmpmeasurements a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmpmeasurements a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmpmeasurements span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; }

Exterior Measurement Comparisons

.ymmpexterior { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmpexterior img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmpexterior div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmpexterior a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmpexterior a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; backgraccordcar2016ound: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmpexterior span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; }

Active Key-Fob Commands

Lock / unlockLiftgateRemote startPanic alarmHold to roll down windowsHold to roll up windowsRemote parking2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500XXX

Passive Key-Fob Commands

Driver door lock / unlockPassenger door lock / unlockRear doors lock / unlockLiftgatePush to startProximity approach lighting2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

In Depth: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

C/D Safety and Driver Assistance Rating:

Crash-Test Results

Two agencies evaluate vehicles for crashworthiness in the United States. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) rates tested vehicles from one to five stars in front crash, side crash, and rollover tests. NHTSA also assigns cars an overall rating out of five stars. The non-profit, independent, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) uses a different set of tests to evaluate front and side crashworthiness, roof strength, headlight reach, and ease of child seat installation. IIHS grades cars on a scale from Good to Poor in each test, and awards the cars that perform best across all its tests with Top Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick + honors, the latter of which requires that the vehicle’s automated forward-collision-braking system performs well in IIHS’s tests.

The Silverado performed extremely well on NHTSA’s battery of crash tests. It fared worse, however, in the IIIHS’s markedly different testing regimen.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Test Results

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Test Results

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Small OverlapModerate OverlapSide ImpactRoof StrengthHead Restraints and SeatsTop Safety Pick or Top Safety Pick+?MarginalGoodGoodGoodGoodNo

Airbags, Child Seats, and Spare Tire Location

There’s plenty of room inside the huge crew cabs for rear-facing child seats. Maneuvering them through the smaller rear doors of the double cab model and into in the snug second row is more difficult, and can require moving the front-passenger seat up. LATCH points are easily accessible, but hoisting Junior into the high-off-the-ground second row could be a problem for shorter drivers.

.ymmpsafety2 { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmpsafety2 img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmpsafety2 div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmpsafety2 a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmpsafety2 a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; backgraccordcar2016ound: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmpsafety2 span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; } Vehicle Tested: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 AWD Crew Cab

Active Safety Features

The Silverado offers most but not all of the latest safety features. All Silverados come standard with three months of OnStar’s automatic crash response service. OnStar offers three subscription plans to continue the service beyond the first 90 days.

.ymmpsafety { overflow: auto; padding-bottom: 32px; } .ymmpsafety img{ width: 100% !important; opacity:1.0; filter:alpha(opacity=100); /* For IE8 and earlier */ -moz-opacity: 1.0; /* Netscape */ -khtml-opacity: 1.0; /* Safari 1.x */ -ms-filter: "progid:DXImageTransform.Microsoft.Alpha(Opacity=100)"; border: 2px solid #FFF; } .ymmpsafety div{ font-size: 13px; padding:0; line-height: 0; } .ymmpsafety a{ display: inline-block; position: relative; line-height: 0; width: 100%; } .ymmpsafety a div{ position: absolute; left: 0; bottom: 0; background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8); padding: 8px; vertical-align: top; color: #222; } .ymmpsafety span{ vertical-align: top; font-size: 14px; line-height: 1rem; }

Backup Camera

Gridlines integrated in backup camera view?Do gridlines move with steering wheel?Does volume of audio system reduce when reverse is selected?2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500YesYesNo

In Depth: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

C/D Warranty Rating:

The warranties in the full-size-pickup segment have only minor differences. The Silverado adds to the basics with two extras: five years or 60,000 miles of roadside assistance plus two years or 24,000 miles of complimentary service (which amounts to the first two service trips to the dealer).

Warranty Comparison

VehicleLimited WarrantyPowertrain WarrantyCorrosion ProtectionRoadside AssistanceComplimentary Maintenance2017 Nissan Titan5 years/100,000 miles5 years/100,000 miles5 years (unlimited miles)3 years/36,000 milesN/A2017 Ford F-150 3 years/36,000 miles5 years/60,000 miles5 years (unlimited miles)5 years/60,000 milesN/A2017 Chevrolet Silverado 15003 years/36,000 miles5 years/60,000 miles6 years/100,000 miles (rust-through) 3-year/36,000 miles5 years/60,000 miles2 years/24,000 miles (Only the first two services)2017 GMC Sierra 15003 years/36,000 miles5 years/60,000 miles6 years/100,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles2 years/24,000 miles (Only the first two services)2017 Ram 15003 years/36,000 miles5 years/60,000 miles5 years (unlimited miles)5 years/100,000 milesN/A2017 Toyota Tundra3 years/36,000 miles5 years/60,000 miles5 years (unlimited miles)2 years (unlimited miles)2 years/25,000 miles

In Depth: 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

