2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Overview: When Chevrolet first introduced the Cruze sedan for model year 2010, the new nameplate was intended to distance the compact car from generations of uncompetitive ancestors such as the Cavalier and the Cobalt. Indeed, that first-gen Cruze was GM’s best small-car effort in a long while, and it posted accordingly strong sales numbers. The redesigned second-generation Chevrolet Cruze arrived last year to take the baton, and it’s a similarly well-rounded contender, with a spacious interior, good fuel economy, and a comfortable ride.

What’s New: The big news for 2017 is the addition of a hatchback to the Cruze lineup. Although mostly mechanically identical to the Cruze sedan, the hatch offers significantly more practicality with its 23-cubic-foot cargo area, which opens to a full 47 cubes with the rear seats folded. Otherwise, 2017 sees only minor tweaks, including some new colors and a second USB charging port for rear-seat passengers in LT and Premier trims.

View photos

A diesel-powered Cruze also will arrive next spring. Chevrolet hasn’t yet revealed full details about this more fuel-efficient variant, but we do know that its turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder diesel will be offered with a choice of six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic transmissions and that it’ll be available in both sedan and hatchback body styles.

What We Like: With a quiet, composed, and solid demeanor on the road, the Cruze drives like a larger car. A stiff structure and a well-tuned suspension achieve a pleasant balance between relaxed highway cruising and controlled body motions. The turbocharged 1.4-liter four delivers strong midrange torque, and the six-speed automatic shifts smoothly.

A well-packaged and nicely trimmed interior creates a nice atmosphere for front- and rear-seat passengers, and forward visibility is good thanks to a large glass area. Chevrolet’s MyLink infotainment system is easy to use and offers lots of connectivity options, with every Cruze—including the base model—offering a backup camera along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

View photos

What We Don’t Like: Although it’s hard to fault the Cruze for its competent dynamics, it doesn’t have the eager, fun-to-drive character of competitors such as the Honda Civic, Mazda 3, and Volkswagen Golf. Its steering is accurate but mostly lifeless, its automatic transmission upshifts early, and its four-cylinder favors low-end torque over free-revving verve.