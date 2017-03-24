Have you ever wanted to pilot your very own F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter aircraft? The multirole jet boasts insane speed, precision handling, and a price tag that only professional baseball pitchers could afford. For a starting price of $69,435, Chevrolet has a much more affordable alternative: the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 convertible, an open-air rocket ship capable of serious speed and eye-popping handling, without the need for a pilot’s license, security clearance, or a Major League contract.

Too Cool

Powering the Camaro ZL1 is General Motors’ LT4 supercharged V-8, delivering 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of neck-straining torque. To keep this nuclear reactor of a drivetrain from having a meltdown, Camaro engineers incorporate 11 heat exchangers, sticking them into any orifice that air passes through to keep the various fluids from overheating. Torque is routed through a standard six-speed manual transmission or the all-new optional 10-speed automatic.

The six-speed manual gearbox is controlled via a well-weighted, suede-wrapped shifter that travels through its gates with precision. Clutch effort is surprisingly low for an engine capable of so much thrust, and the clutch-pedal feedback leaves no question of when engagement is going to occur. A no-lift-shift feature makes aggressive gearchanges a breeze, and selectable automatically rev-matched downshifts bark an authoritative tone from the dual-mode exhaust.

The ZL1 is the first recipient of GM’s new 10-speed automatic, denoted as the Hydra-Matic 10R90. This $1595 option was co-developed with Ford, but the Blue Oval gearbox is coded 10R80. To handle the ZL1’s torque, Chevrolet engineers use more robust clutches, planetary carriers, and output gears. Other changes include the use of a different torque converter and shift-control software, the latter of which is something special. The gearchanges around town go virtually unnoticed, and the hunt for the right ratio always bags a trophy. An impressive 10th-to-third-gear downshift occurs when the throttle is mashed while cruising at 60 mph or so, rocketing the Camaro up to carrier-takeoff speeds in little more than an instant. Although manually shifting gears is an option, shuffling through 10 speeds is a task more exhausting than rewarding. If dictating ratios is your thing, stick with the standard six-speed ’box.

