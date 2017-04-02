The 2017 BMW 5 Series Makes an Overwhelmingly Positive First Impression

View photos

BMW focused on reducing weight, adding technology, and reducing cabin noise with its 2017 5 Series redesign. The new car is essentially the same size as the outgoing model, but BMW says it’s lighter by 220 pounds and the rear seat and trunk are marginally roomier.



We recently purchased a 2017 530i xDrive to test. Although we’re still putting on break-in miles, the new 5 Series could be one of the most satisfying midsized luxury sedans on the market. It’s super quiet, comfortable, reasonably quick, and fuel efficient, while the cabin is finely crafted without being glitzy.



Engines have been bolstered across the board. The 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder in the 530i is up to 248 horsepower, while the 3.0-liter turbo six-cylinder in the 540i has been bumped to 335 hp. Both engines are mated to a slick eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is optional on all versions except the M550i xDrive, which comes with standard AWD. That extra traction should prove handy for putting the 456 hp from the M550i’s 4.4-liter turbo V8 to the road. BMW says the M550i sprints to 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds—that’s quicker than typical muscle cars and many sports cars.



There’s also a 530e plug-in hybrid version coming, which will command only a $200 premium over the 530i and is also available with all-wheel drive. Both the M550i and the 530e will arrive in dealers in the April to May timeframe.



The 530i’s turbo-four doesn’t deliver explosive power, but there’s more than enough oomph on hand for effortlessly merging, passing, and hill climbing. The transmission shifts with smooth precision. The EPA rates the 530i xDrive at 27 mpg combined, which is impressively frugal for the class. So far, we’ve been observing similar consumption. Plus, the 530i also has one of the smoothest automatic start/stop systems we’ve encountered.

The steering, a sore spot with the last 5 Series, has good weighting on the new car, but it is still short on feedback. Handling is calm and composed, though without the agility of previous 5 Series models or the Jaguar XF. The ride is smooth and supple, unfazed by most bumps the road throws at it. The extra sound deadening measures have worked wonders—wind, tire, and engine noise are impressively muted.