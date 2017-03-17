2017 Audi RS3 Sedan

An RS badge traditionally has been one that automakers keep in the furthest reaches of their lineup-nomenclature vaults, brought out for only the most special occasions. It has also frequently been denied to U.S. buyers, but the tide seems to be turning. Last year Ford finally brought one of its RS models stateside in the form of the Focus RS. And now we can cross another name off the diminishing list of RS cars we don’t get, with the imminent arrival of the new Audi RS3 sedan.

Other parts of the world have had two previous Audi RS3s, both of which were hatchbacks powered by turbocharged five-cylinder engines featuring a cast-iron block. The first was launched in 2011 as a limited-to-Europe special edition spun from the previous-generation S3. The second, which made its debut in 2015, basically transplanted the same powerplant into the current-generation hatch. But now this new sedan variant has coincided with a switch to the same aluminum-block turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-five that we’ve already driven in the TT RS. U.S. sales of the 2017 RS3 sedan are set to start in the summer.

View photos

Big Engine in a Little Car

The combination of a small car with a big engine remains a compelling one, and the RS’s 400-hp output is pretty much exactly the right amount of too much. Audi Sport’s head of development, Stephan Reil, confirms that it indeed would have been possible to produce a four-cylinder engine with a similar peak output. (Volkswagen recently axed a mostly developed 400-hp version of its EA888 2.0-liter inline-four that powers the Audi S3 sedan, among myriad other applications.) But Reil says the 2.5-liter straight-five, which is basically a 125 percent version of the four, offers much better drivability: “People buy on horsepower but drive on torque.” The RS3’s maximum torque output of 354 lb-ft is available from 1700 to 5850 rpm and is a substantial increase over the 280 lb-ft of the S3.

The design team has followed the “How to Style an RS” playbook from cover to cover. So if the A3 eats salad but avoids the gym and the S3 does yoga and Pilates, then the RS3 pumps iron in front of a full-length mirror and has a medicine cabinet full of steroids. Considering there are no sheetmetal changes, the overall impression of brawn is striking, with a new lower air intake beneath the snarling radiator grille, sizable sill extensions, and a rear bumper and diffuser package that looks only slightly less track-ready than that on the RS3 LMS racer. The wheel arches are filled by the standard 19-inch pieces, which are clad in the scantiest of Pirelli P Zeros. The car we drove had wider 255/30R-19s at the front to go along with the standard 235/35R-19s at the rear.

View photos