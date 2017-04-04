The promise of hybrid technology is that it can make vehicles better—more efficient, superior performing, and more satisfying to drive. But that hybrid halo often is held on by bobby pins and duct tape. In many luxury hybrids, off-the-rack gasoline-electric technology can make for an underwhelming, slow-witted driving experience, even if they sometimes are objectively quicker than their less expensive nonhybrid counterparts.

The 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD is a rare exception, as it lives up to its potential, at least upon our first exposure. Part of the reason likely is the years of intense development behind its key hybrid components. Core items from the NSX supercar (and the forgotten—and forgettable—RLX Sport Hybrid sedan) have been transplanted into what is the brand’s best-selling vehicle. The technology that makes the NSX so ferocious in the corners and so drama free in general adds confidence, a sharper driving experience, and more miles per gallon to this high-riding, seven-passenger family wagon.

Better Reaction Times All Around

The nonhybrid MDX SH-AWD is a tough act to follow; it’s among the best-handling three-row crossovers, with quick, well-weighted steering and well-controlled body motions. Both MDX models feature an all-wheel-drive system—optional in the regular one, standard in the hybrid—that sends more torque to the outside rear wheel during hard cornering, but the Sport Hybrid goes a step further with the ability to apply resistance (and recover energy) at one rear wheel while it’s delivering forward momentum to the other. It thus achieves a sophisticated and more nuanced form of torque vectoring. The hybrid system also does away with a mechanical connection between the engine and the rear axle. Instead, a Twin Motor Unit (TMU) packages two 36-hp motors together at the rear. They fill gaps in the engine’s torque curve to sharpen accelerator response in the hybrid compared with the conventional model, and Acura engineers boast that the system takes just 90 milliseconds to fully adjust the torque distribution among the wheels versus about 0.2 second in the regular MDX. In front, a third, 47-hp electric motor spins with the input shaft of the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and has three roles: delivering supplemental torque, helping smooth out shifts, and acting as a generator.

As for the transmission, it’s a partner in this system’s quick reaction times. By losing the ZF nine-speed automatic, which can bumble over its bounty of ratio choices (and sometimes fumbles the shifts themselves with a shudder), the seven-speed and hybrid motor system are all business, ripping through the gears with quickness and grace. You hear them work more than feel them, and, because of the hybrid system, the rush of passing power starts even before the transmission has downshifted.

The gasoline engine steps aside as the headliner of the show, even though it remains the essential piece. In place of the direct-injected 3.5-liter V-6 in other MDX models, the hybrid has a 3.0-liter V-6 with port injection, the smaller displacement enabling it to skirt a China-market tax on larger engines. The entire system makes 321 horsepower and 289 lb-ft, or 31 hp and 22 lb-ft more than the nonhybrid models.