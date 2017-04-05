2017 Acura MDX Changes for the Better

View photos

It seems Acura can't leave well enough alone, updating its popular MDX luxury SUV almost annually. And though Acura made some improvements that we’ve wanted, some changes are a miss, and the automaker still hasn’t changed some of the MDX’s worst problems.

Most notable for 2017 is that forward-collision warning and automatic emergency braking come with every MDX. We've been advocating for all cars to make this vital safety gear standard, and we're glad Acura heeded our call.



Other changes are less noteworthy. Gone is the beaklike front grille, softened and less menacing. The top Advance trim adds available rear captains chairs; these reduce passenger capacity to six from seven, but many luxury SUV buyers seem willing to make this trade-off. Other Advance add-ons include a heated steering wheel and surround-view camera system—both handy features. (Other trims can get the heated wheel as a $500 dealer-installed accessory, a neat hack also available on other recent Honda SUVs.)

Beyond that, the MDX remains familiar. The 2014 redesign significantly improved ride comfort and cabin quietness, but it eroded the agility possessed by previous (2007-2013) MDXs, partly because of its vague steering. Road noise fell to a distant murmur, and the suspension rounds the edges off of most bumps. For all of the marketing hype about the MDX's Super Handling All Wheel Drive being able to proportion power from side to side for more responsive handling, there is little about the MDX’s handling that is sporty. There is little chance a driver will experience anything special in normal, everyday driving.

Most MDXs will come with a 3.5-liter V6 making 290 hp. Acceleration is snappy as the engine eagerly pulls along this three-row SUV, and it remains slick sounding. A new start-stop system has been added to the MDX Advance, shutting off the engine when stopped to save fuel. It's not the smoothest system around—it restarts the MDX with a shudder.

The 2017 model year brings a hybrid MDX, due to reach the market soon. There are no fuel-economy estimates yet.

One of the tweaks Acura made to the MDX in 2016 was the change to a new nine-speed automatic. Fuel economy and acceleration both improved, but gear changes lack the transparent smoothness we expect in this class. The transmission also comes with an infuriating electronic shifter. This console-mounted array of circles and rectangles that you push or pull to select gears looks like a toddler's developmental toy gone awry. At least Acura included comprehensive safeguards, automatically shifting into Park in case you open the door or shut off the ignition when the car is stopped while in gear.

