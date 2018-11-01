2017-2018 Jeep Renegade SUVs Recalled Due to Faulty Fuel Pump

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is recalling certain front-wheel-drive 2017-2018 Jeep Renegade SUVs equipped with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine because of concerns over potential stalling.

A manufacturing error with the fuel pump assembly could cause the affected Renegades to experience a loss of fuel pressure during high-demand usage (when the driver might stomp on the gas pedal, for example), when at a high altitude, or in an area with high temperatures.

Drivers who experience this problem may see a check-engine light illuminate on the dash, and the engine may feel like it is running roughly (with unexpected or unusual vibrations) or with reduced power, the automaker said.

FCA has advised dealerships to stop selling these models in their inventories until a repair can be performed.

The Details

Vehicles recalled: 2017-2018 Jeep Renegade with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder, flex-fuel engine and with front-wheel drive. The affected Renegades were built from Nov. 2, 2016 through March 31, 2017, and from Sept. 1, 2017 through Nov. 30, 2017.

The problem: A faulty fuel pump can result in loss of fuel pressure and raises the risk of stalling.

The fix: Dealerships will replace the fuel pump, free of charge.

How to contact the manufacturer: Owners may contact FCA customer service at 800-853-1403. The recall is expected to begin Dec. 8, 2018.

NHTSA campaign number: 18V731000. Chrysler's number for this recall is UB2.

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed. However, this recall will not show up online until after NHTSA has posted the recall notice.

If you plug in the 17-digit vehicle identification number into NHTSA’s website and this recall doesn’t appear, we recommend checking back later.

