Watch live: Tim Kaine, Mike Pence square off in vice presidential debate

Stbhr: FORGET ALL CURRENT ISSUES ABOUT TRUMP AND HILLARY. BELOW IS THE ONLY ISSUE THAT I CARE ABOUT. Trump: Were Going to Build a Wall! Clinton: Open Borders! Trump: Deport Illegals! Clinton: Amnesty Now! Trump: Get Our Jobs Back! Clinton: Protect NAFTA ! Trump: Stop Illegal Immigration! Clinton: 500% More Radical Islamists! Trump: Reduce the Citizens Tax Burden! Clinton: Raise Taxes Across the Board! Trump: Decent Health Care! Clinton: Obamacare Forever! Trump: Take Care of Our Veterans! Clinton: Bonuses for Corrupt VA Bureaucrats! Trump: Uphold the 2nd Amendment! Clinton: Regulate the 2nd Amendment!, and Disarm All Law-Abiding Citizens!! Trump: Control Our Trade Agreements! Clinton: Pass TPP Now! Trump: Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! Clinton: Taxes, Taxes, Taxes! Trump: Prosecute and Jail Hillary Clinton! Clinton: Noooooooooooooooo! Trump: Make America Great Again! Clinton: Make ME great again! Choice is yours. GLTA.