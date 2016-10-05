Watch live: Tim Kaine, Mike Pence square off in vice presidential debate
Join us for the lone debate between Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Republican vice presidential nominee Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana. Starting at 9 p.m. ET, they will face off in Farmville, Va., at Longwood University for 90 minutes in a debate that will be live-streamed on Yahoo. Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric and Yahoo News National Political Columnist Matt Bai will be joined by a panel of experts to provide pre- and post-debate analysis.
