2016 Ford Mustang GT

We live in strange times. A former reality-TV star has keys to the White House, the Chicago Cubs are World Series champs, and Ford Mustangs come with independent rear suspensions. But the Blue Oval’s seminal pony car has not lost all sense of ­tradition as it finally enters the modern age and, with it, markets outside the U.S. It’s still a workaday barnstormer, and the Mustang’s evolution is still shadowed, as it was in the ’60s and ’70s, by a hard-charging Chevrolet Camaro. That it shared our long-term garage with a 2016 Camaro SS lent us perspective on what is the most forward-thinking Mustang in half a century.

Our 17-month, 40,000-mile rodeo began about a year after the then-new 2015 Mustang celebrated the golden anniversary of the original pony’s debut. This latest GT coupe also secured an immediate spot on our 10Best list (since displaced by the Shelby GT350), which ultimately led to this one taking up temporary residence at 1585 Eisenhower Place.

It’s an altogether more sophisticated steed. The addition of the multilink rear end and a revised front strut suspension has polished the Mustang’s road manners to an unexpected shine, with the newfound refinement bolstered by sleeker proportions and a classier cabin with better ergonomics. It immediately trounced the Dodge Challenger and the previous-gen Camaro SS 1LE in a comparison test.

Minor changes for 2016: Ford’s much-improved Sync 3 infotainment interface replaced the MyFord Touch system, and, in a nod to ’60s nostalgia, designers added barely visible LED turn signals to the hoods of GT models (then subsequently removed them for the 2017 model year).

“I park a lot of cars in my driveway, but nothing brings out the neighbors like the Mustang.” —Carolyn Pavia-Rauchman, copy chief

Ford likes to hype the Mustang’s newly available 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder, but our manual-saving hooligan ways meant that a stick-shift GT with the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 was the only way to go. For 2015, Ford massaged the smooth, rev-happy 5.0 to produce an additional 15 horsepower and 10 pound-feet of torque, bringing it up to 435 and 400, respectively, which helps compensate for the extra 130 or so pounds the new generation gained. The standard Getrag six-speed manual also entered ’15 with minor revisions, including reduced clutch and shifter efforts, even if the shifter’s tight gates mean you sometimes grab fifth gear when reaching for third.

October 8, 2015

603 miles: Ford Mustang GT arrives at C/D HQ



November 18, 2015

3010 miles: Swap to 19-inch Bridgestone Blizzak LM-32 winter tires



December 10, 2015

4156 miles: Add 0.75 quart of 5W-20 synthetic-blend engine oil



February 18, 2016

9941 miles: First service: oil and filter change and inspection, $42



April 15, 2016

14,191 miles: Fix suspension damage from pothole impact. Replace left-rear damper, shock mount, fuel-filler pipe, and perform wheel alignment, $732



April 19, 2016

14,204 miles: Remount Pirelli P Zero summer tires



June 27, 2016

19,801 miles: Second service: oil and filter change, replace cabin air filter, and tire rotation, $83



August 9, 2016

22,345 miles: Replace worn rear summer tires, $480



September 26, 2016

24,879 miles: Add 1 quart of 5W-20 engine oil



November 18, 2016

30,252 miles: Third service: oil and filter change and tire rotation, $62



November 22, 2016

30,421 miles: Reinstall Bridgestone winter rubber, including replacing worn rear tires, $615

30,421 miles: Replace damaged tire-pressure sensor, $36



March 3, 2017

40,609 miles: Fourth service: oil and filter change and inspection, $42



March 3, 2017

40,609 miles: Replace second set of worn rear P Zeros, $508

40,610 miles: Long-term test concludes