2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS

WHAT WE LIKE: Praise for the Camaro’s exhaust sound and the power and flexibility of its engine continues to fill the logbook. The purely American symphony generated by the LT1 V-8 from idle to its 6500-rpm redline is among the car’s greatest strengths.

Perhaps most surprising, however, is our coupe’s consistent real-world fuel economy. At 20 mpg, it continues to exceed the EPA’s 19-mpg combined estimate—and this isn’t a car we drive like a Toyota Prius. Given our Camaro pilots’ disinterest in helping boost average economy, and despite several tankfuls that registered in the low teens, it’s an impressive performance. Notably, our best tank, at 25 mpg, matches the EPA highway rating. But boasting about the fuel economy in a 455-hp pony car is like going to a Top Fuel drag race and raving about the kettle corn.

Although the Camaro’s interior has been a source of criticism, some notes since the last update compliment its modern design, which eschews the retro overtones that afflicted the previous-generation Camaro. We continue to be impressed with the seat comfort and support, especially on long-distance drives. Other laudables? One editor appreciated that the selected drive mode is retained through key cycles. Put it in Sport, and it stays there. We wish we could say the same for the rev-matching feature, but we’ll take every little victory.

Overall, we like the Camaro family so much that, since our long-termer’s last update, the model earned its second-straight 10Best Cars award.

WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: Family trips are a pile of laughs in the Camaro, partially because of its wild impracticality but also because burnouts are universally loved among eight-year-olds. Even so, the rear seats and seatbelt receivers are at such an angle as to make fastening children and their seats a hassle, and then there’s the yoga required for adults to get back there to attempt the task in the first place. Even staffers roughly five and a half feet tall lack headroom when seated in the back. No surprises here.

Small-item storage is an ongoing gripe, and more than one editor finds the ambient interior lighting too bright with the IP fully dimmed. Our staffers’ kids, though, love the color options for the door and dashboard backlighting.

And, yes, some of us are still discovering that it’s impossible to see out of this thing. Several commenters again noted that they’d rather drive a Ford Mustang for daily use, despite the Camaro’s performance perks.

WHAT WENT WRONG: While we’ve had no repair-related expenditures thus far, our SS is beginning to show signs of wear. Some drivers complain that there’s increased tolerance between the driver’s seat and its mounting rails, which allows the seat to move during braking maneuvers—although others, including this author, don’t notice it.

We added another quart of oil since our previous update (a total of 4.5 quarts in addition to the scheduled oil changes), which puts the average consumption rate at one quart every 4700 miles or so. A GM representative said that this rate “falls within normal consumption.”

WHERE WE WENT: Being a coupe limits the Camaro’s desirability as a family hauler, so it sees fewer road trips than other long-term test vehicles. Except for one 300-mile trip to the west side of Michigan, all of our driving has been limited to the roads around C/D World Headquarters in Ann Arbor. However, don’t think that excuses the Camaro from rigorous chassis exercise, given the workout the absolutely horrible Michigan pavement gives the suspension. We switched to Pirelli Sottozero winter tires at 19,451 miles in preparation for doing our best Stig Blomqvist impressions in the coming snowy months.

Months in Fleet: 9 months Current Mileage: 20,801 miles

Average Fuel Economy: 20 mpg Fuel Tank Size: 19.0 gal Fuel Range: 380 miles

Service: $184 Normal Wear: $0 Repair: $0

Specifications >

VEHICLE TYPE: front-engine, rear-wheel-drive, 4-passenger, 2-door coupe



PRICE AS TESTED: $45,580 (base price: $37,295)



ENGINE TYPE: pushrod 16-valve V-8, aluminum block and heads, direct fuel injection



Displacement: 376 cu in, 6162 cc

Power: 455 hp @ 6000 rpm

Torque: 455 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm



TRANSMISSION: 6-speed manual



DIMENSIONS:

Wheelbase: 110.7 in

Length: 188.3 in

Width: 74.7 in Height: 53.1 in

Passenger volume: 85 cu ft

Cargo volume: 9 cu ft

Curb weight: 3718 lb



PERFORMANCE: NEW

Zero to 60 mph: 4.0 sec

Zero to 100 mph: 8.8 sec

Zero to 120 mph: 12.8 sec

Rolling start, 5–60 mph: 4.8 sec

Top gear, 30–50 mph: 9.2 sec

Top gear, 50–70 mph: 8.6 sec

Standing ¼-mile: 12.3 sec @ 118 mph

Top speed (C/D est): 165 mph

Braking, 70–0 mph: 150 ft

Roadholding, 300-ft-dia skidpad: 0.98 g



FUEL ECONOMY:

EPA city/highway driving: 16/25 mpg

C/D observed: 20 mpg

Unscheduled oil additions: 4.5 qt



WARRANTY:

3 years/36,000 miles bumper to bumper;

5 years/60,000 miles powertrain;

6 years/100,000 miles corrosion protection;

5 years/60,000 miles roadside assistance;

2 years/24,000 miles scheduled maintenance















Chevrolet’s all-new, sixth-generation 2016 Camaro is lighter and more powerful. It’s a more disciplined machine with meaningful control feel. Its steering, balance, and ability to engage its driver are all unquestionably improved relative to the car it replaces. None of that matters to the wider populace, because, let’s face it, Camaros are for burnouts. And rubber will be melted during this test, no doubt.

Truth is, the 2016 Camaro is good at a lot more than just frying the tires. It’s so comprehensively good, in fact, that it made our 10Best Cars list this year—an honor awarded to the Camaro only one other time since the award’s inception in 1983. And in 1985, when the IROC-Z won, competitors as strong as Ford’s Mustang Shelby GT350 didn’t exist. The Camaro earned its place among the elite with its standout performance and justified a long-term, 40,000-mile relationship.

We ordered an SS coupe and then went heavy with the options. The net result is a $45,580 as-tested price. Camaros start at $26,695, albeit with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. But a Camaro with a four-banger is like seeing AC/DC with Pee-wee Herman standing in for Brian Johnson, er, Axl Rose. There’s also an optional V-6—and it’s fantastic—but we passed that over, too.

We said in the Camaro’s 10Best story that we’d build ours with a V-8, Magnetic Ride Control, and the dual-mode exhaust, and that’s exactly what we did. We also opted for Chevy’s MyLink audio system with an 8.0-inch touchscreen and Bluetooth streaming, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Options totaled $8285, including the $5000 2SS package, which adds conveniences such as a head-up display, Bose audio, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and blind-spot monitoring.

Under the hood is Chevy’s 6.2-liter LT1 small-block V-8. In Camaro SS trim, it’s good for 455 horsepower and 455 lb-ft of tire-melting torque. Because we’re into saving the manuals around here, we kept the standard six-speed stick. Active rev-matching and a limited-slip differential acting on a 3.73:1 rear axle also are standard. Four-piston Brembo brake calipers peek through 20-inch front and rear wheels.

Four drive modes controlling throttle calibration, damper stiffness, stability control, exhaust sound, and more are standard, but the addition of optional MR (magnetorheological) dampers adds a more meaningful measure of control to the chassis in each mode.

Early Impressions

Burnouts? Check. Powerslides? Check. Ride comfort? Check. Wait—what?

It’s true. The Camaro’s ability to smooth frost heaves and blaze through broken pavement is truly remarkable. U.S. 23 just north of the Ohio border, a section of road that tortured us in our long-term Ford Mustang GT and our (now-departed) Subaru BRZ, was far from punishing in the Camaro. Even Sport mode doesn’t yield a busy ride, while some staffers find Tour mode to be too soft in many situations. The difference between them is easily discernible.

A pony car demands a perfectly matched clutch/shifter combo, and Chevy nailed the balance here. The slick-shifting six-speed is superb in daily use, allowing the driver to swap cogs cleanly and quickly. Even the occasional need to slam home second gear in the middle of a slide is trivial with this transmission. The Tremec TR-6060 gearbox shrugs off machine-gun-quick shifts with its synchros intact.

The coupe’s 4.0-second zero-to-60-mph time is only 0.1 second behind what we measured in the eight-speed-automatic-equipped Camaro SS featured in our latest Mustang-versus-Camaro cage match. Our long-termer’s quarter-mile time matched that car at 12.3 seconds while smoking through the traps at 118 mph, 2 mph faster. More notably, it’s only 0.1 second and 1 mph behind the last Corvette Stingray we tested.

Handling was on par with previous SS trims, too. At 0.98 g on the skidpad, the Camaro’s lateral acceleration approaches the magic 1.00-g milestone and easily tops that of the Mustang GT. It’s also only 0.01 g off the mark set by the BMW M2. And that’s a sentence we were pretty sure we’d never write. Its stop from 70 mph in 150 feet was a full nine feet shorter than the Bavarian coupe despite carrying about 300 more pounds.

Although we’re still in the honeymoon period with this Camaro, it’s worth noting that its fuel economy to date is matching the EPA’s combined figure of 19 mpg. Certainly that’s due in part to easy driving during the initial break-in period, though, so we’ll be keeping an eye on it once our lead feet have had more opportunity to stomp with impunity.

Grumbles about tanklike visibility remain, but Chevy fixed the Camaro’s other major shortcomings, such as the cheap-looking interior materials, with this sixth-generation car. Whether those gripes will remain at bay will be determined over the next 36,000 miles.

Months in Fleet: 2 months Current Mileage: 3799 miles

Average Fuel Economy: 19 mpg Fuel Tank Size: 19.0 gal Fuel Range: 360 miles

Service: $0 Normal Wear: $0 Repair: $0

WHAT WE LIKE: Besides the Camaro’s ability to depart C/D World Headquarters at the end of a workday sideways in a plume of glorious smoke, you mean? Truth is, we’ve found a lot more to like. The most complimented items in our long-term Camaro’s logbook are power and ride comfort. That’s the Chevrolet Camaro SS in 2016: stupid fast and strikingly comfortable. The next most admired attributes? Handling and chassis composure. This Camaro can abbreviate apexes better than its legacy implies. Road trippers took to the Camaro’s long-distance comfort keenly, noting that both its seats and its suspension offer all-day capability. It’s hard to not like a sports coupe that’s fast and comfortable, disregards midcorner bumps, and demonstrates big grip.

Having its segment counterpart, the 2016 Ford Mustang GT, in our long-term fleet at the same time provides valuable perspective. Several editors noted that the Camaro’s clutch and shifter are easier and more intuitive to use than the Mustang’s—especially in stop-and-go driving.

Other notable entries on the “likes” list include the exhaust sound (“Uncorking the LT1 makes the car,” said one editor) and the ergonomics. Even the small-diameter steering wheel, which is shared with the Corvette, is popular.

WHAT WE DON’T LIKE: Predictably, difficulty seeing out of the Camaro annoys many. Descriptors like “gun slit” and “periscope” litter the logbook with disturbing frequency. It’s “a nightmare for parking and low-speed maneuvering,” wrote one driver. Poor visibility is a deal breaker for many, who would gladly trade the Camaro’s performance for the clearer sightlines offered from the Mustang’s driver’s seat.

And although many like the Camaro’s interior, it’s also the second-most frequently griped about element. The vents, which are ringed by a rotating bezel to adjust climate-control temperatures, draw more criticism than accolades, primarily for low-on-the-dash positioning that translates to a chilly shifting hand. The infotainment screen, tilted slightly down to reduce glare, frustrated several editors who didn’t experience that benefit. For some drivers, the oversize cowl surrounding the instrument cluster further obstructs the view over the hood.

WHAT WENT WRONG: A highway-speed vibration appeared at 6400 miles; rebalancing all four wheels cured the problem before we used the Camaro to shuttle to our annual Lightning Lap tests in Virginia in June. The Camaro went in for its first recommended dealer service at 7500 miles—an uneventful oil and filter change at a cost of $68.41. However, at 11,600 miles, we added another 2.5 quarts of oil—an alarming 25 percent of its total capacity. With no evident oil leaks, the Camaro’s LT1 was either underfilled at the dealer or it’s burning oil. Evidence for the latter is mounting: Another check at 14,200 miles revealed the need for another quart of 5W-30. We will be carefully monitoring the Camaro’s oil consumption going forward. The only other dealer visit was for an Android Auto update at 2100 miles.

WHERE WE WENT: Multiple road trips to Indiana and Virginia proved the Camaro to be a worthwhile distance companion. More interesting than where we’ve gone is the 20 mpg the Camaro has achieved in 14,000 miles of leaden-foot driving; that’s 1 mpg higher than its EPA-estimated combined figure. Logbook notes reveal some editors enduring 1–4 skip-shift entanglements more often than they’d prefer, but let’s not forget that this is a Camaro that runs a 12.3-second quarter-mile and pulls 0.98 g on the skidpad, making it a stunning all-rounder.

Months in Fleet: 5 months Current Mileage: 14,262 miles

Average Fuel Economy: 20 mpg Fuel Tank Size: 19.0 gal Fuel Range: 380 miles Service: $68.41 Normal Wear: $0 Repair: $0

