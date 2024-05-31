201 Poplar inmate found 'unresponsive' in cell Friday, dies at hospital amidst trial

An inmate at the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar was found "unresponsive" in his cell Friday morning, and died at the hospital, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

According to SCSO, the man was being housed individually and was found just after 7 a.m. Friday. The inmate was in the midst of his criminal trial, SCSO said.

"Corrections deputies immediately implemented life-saving measures, and Memphis Fire transported him to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased," SCSO said in the statement.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the death. TBI is commonly called in as a third-party investigator when in-custody deaths occur.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

