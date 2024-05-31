201 Poplar inmate dead after being found unresponsive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County inmate is now dead after deputies say he was found unresponsive in his jail cell Friday morning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was found unresponsive just after 7 a.m. That is when correction deputies started to implement live-saving measures.

The inmate was then taken to Methodist University Hospital in critical condition by Memphis Fire Department. He was later pronounced dead, deputies say.

Reports state that the inmate was in the middle of his criminal court trial and was housed in an individual cell.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was contacted and will be handling the investigation, deputies say.

