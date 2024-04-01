$200K in state funds awarded to boat manufacturer for expansion in Port of Bremerton

A decade after Inventech Marine Solutions was founded, the Bremerton manufacturer, which builds boats for the U.S. Coast Guard, other government agencies and private owners all over the world, is expanding to serve more. Recent plans include expanding to house a 60,000-square-foot manufacturing facility currently under construction west of the Bremerton National Airport.

The total cost of the building, which will handle 75% of Inventech's manufacturing work — from welding to integrating its recreational or commercial boats — and 8,000-square-foot office space as its new headquarters, could reach $5 to $6 million, Bowers said.

The company was recently awarded a state grant that could ease part of the financial burden. Through the Washington State Department of Commerce's Evergreen Manufacturing grant program, the state agency offered a $200,000 grant to Inventech's expansion, aiming at accelerating manufacturing job growth and economic opportunity across the state. The project was nominated by the Kitsap Economic Development Alliance as a representative of the county and was recommended by U.S. Sixth District Rep. Derek Kilmer.

Scott Crabb wires up a toggle bank on a 23ft Center Console boat at Inventech Marine Solutions in Bremerton in this Oct. 13, 2021 file photo. The company plans to expand its services as it's building a 60,000-square-foot manufacturing facility west of the Bremerton National Airport.

"We're really excited," Inventech Marine Solutions CEO Micah Bowers said as the news was announced at KEDA's annual meeting and economic forecast luncheon in the Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort last week. "For us, it's just a wonderful opportunity."

The other nine projects receiving a state grant — $200,000 for each — are Alternative Energy Materials in Whitman County, Chinook Enterprises at Skagit Valley College, Lafarge & Egge in Snohomish County, Twelve Benefit Corporation in Grant County, Zepher Flight Laboratories in Klickitat County, Consortium for Hydrogen and Renewably Generated E-fuels, Greater Spokane Incorporated, The Natural Resources Innovation Center, and Tacoma Manufacturing Incubator, according to the Department of Commerce.

Micah Bowers, CEO of Inventech Marine Solutions, is framed by boats currently under construction while giving a tour of one of their production facilities in the Port of Bremerton on Friday, March 29, 2024.

More manufacturing, office, and boat storage space

The new building is being constructed just west of the Bremerton National Airport. The fund awarded to Inventech will be used immediately to expand the capabilities of the facility, going into the property as asset value that doesn't count as equipment or tooling, such as fencing, security and IT infrastructure, Bowers said.

"They (funds) can't be used for machinery," Bowers explained. "They can't be used for anything we could take with us if we left the building. That's the way the grant is written. So, we're going to have to put that money into use to basically make this manufacturing facility something that could live in perpetuity."

Construction is currently taking place at the site of the Inventech Marine Solutions expansion project in the Port of Bremerton, on Friday, March 29, 2024.

"The idea is that this building is where all the bulk of our boats are welded, and then integrated — so we put the stuff in — and then final QC (quality control) and testing," Bower said.

A new manufacturing facility not only offers additional manufacturing and office spaces for the company. Bowers also plans to turn its current headquarters on Imperial Way SW into a service and warranty facility, move its tube-making process into the existing building, and offer storage for local boat owners in the winter.

"We have a lot of clients that are local," Bowers said. "They don't know what to do with their boats in the winter, so they always ask us if we can store them. And so we're going to have more storage for clients."

The rendering of Inventech Marine Solutions' new manufacturing facility located west of the Bremerton National Airport.

Currently, Inventech has 95 employees working in its four facilities, a total of 35,000 square feet in Port of Bremerton. With the expansion, Bowers anticipated hiring more. The total number of its staff may reach 150 people in the next few years, Bowers said.

Construction of the building is expected to be completed in August, Bowers said.

The facility is not the only property at the airport that will see some change. On March 25, the Port of Bremerton said that Tres Sapos LLC signed a 50-year land lease with the port and became the new owner of a 12,000-square-foot hangar next to State Highway 3. The company, which owns the Gig Harbor Vintage Aero Museum, plans to work on its secondary museum location at the airport, according to a statement released by the port. It's unknown when the construction of Tres Sapos LLC's project will start.

Inventech builds recreational or commercial boats for clients across the U.S. and in other countries. One of its biggest clients is U.S. Coast Guard, as the company currently has an 8-year contract with the service branch to build about 200 boats. One of Inventech's boat, purchased by the Baltimore Police Department some years ago, was recently used in rescuing after the Baltimore Bridge collapse, the CEO said.

