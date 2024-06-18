From 2000: Notre Dame's Hesburgh reflects on Martin Luther King Jr., Civil Rights Movement

In this May 15, 2007, file photo, the Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh, president emeritus of the University of Notre Dame, reflects on a photo showing him joining hands with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at Soldier Field in Chicago at the Walk for Freedom Civil Rights March on June 21, 1964.

Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the South Bend Tribune on Jan. 25, 2000.

SOUTH BEND — Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh on Monday told a story about a place where black people could not register to vote, had to ride in the back of public buses, could not attend integrated schools and weren't allowed to use a public restroom unless it was designated only for blacks.

Hesburgh, 82, president emeritus of the University of Notre Dame, was describing the United States in the early 1960s.

It was an America that exists only in stories for most of his audience, which was composed primarily of students who weren't yet born when the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed.

"That was the United States of America in 1964. That's the situation Martin Luther King wanted to change," Hesburgh told an audience of about 200 people Monday night in LaFortune Student Center.

In his talk, Hesburgh reflected on his own experiences with King, the civil rights movement and the movement's impact on Notre Dame.

Hesburgh described King as a quiet, almost shy person, who nonetheless had a commanding presence.

Hesburgh was appointed to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights in the late 1950s.

The commission's task was to find out what the state of life was like for blacks in America. The commission held hearings across the country and compiled more than 100 reports on such topics as black access to voting places, housing, justice, education and transportation.

"We demonstrated, without a doubt, that south of the Mason-Dixon line there were 6 million potential voters who could not even register to vote," Hesburgh said.

He recalled firsthand accounts collected from blacks of subterfuges to block them from voting. In Mississippi, adults were required to prove they could read a newspaper in order to register. Racist poll workers responded by handing blacks a Chinese newspaper and ordering them to prove they could read it, he recalled.

Hesburgh described President Lyndon B. Johnson as one of his heroes.

"You hear lots of bad things about him. I happened to love the guy," Hesburgh said.

Johnson, a Democrat from Texas, had the courage to call a joint session of Congress three months after being sworn into office to announce he had a comprehensive civil rights bill he expected them to pass, Hesburgh recalled.

By July 1964, Johnson signed that bill. The next year, the Civil Rights Voting Act was passed and, three years later, a bill assuring equal access to housing.

In comparison, President Kennedy supported civil rights while campaigning but did nothing during his time in office to pass civil rights legislation, according to Hesburgh.

"When they walk in the front door of the White House, they want to stay there for eight years. (Kennedy) knew if he pushed and got tough about civil rights, that would be the end," he said.

Hesburgh called the passage of the civil rights bills "the turning point, exactly what Martin Luther King wanted to happen."

King was largely responsible because he had led support rallies all over the country, he said.

And Johnson used his own knowledge of Congress to get things done.

"He knew everything about everybody," Hesburgh said. "He knew who was drinking and how much. He knew who was sleeping with whom and where. And what he didn't know, (FBI Director) J. Edgar Hoover told him."

The Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh sits inside his office on the 13th floor of the Hesburgh Library at the University of Notre Dame on May 21, 2012.

Hesburgh recalled arriving at Notre Dame in 1934 as a freshman. "There wasn't a single black student, there wasn't a single black teacher, there wasn't a single black worker on the campus," he said. "I decided if I could help change that later, I would."

Hesburgh later led the move to attract black students to Notre Dame. However, he isn't satisfied with the results so far, and he thinks King wouldn't be satisfied, either.

Notre Dame's black student enrollment currently is 3 percent.

Hesburgh said the university must continue its efforts to fully integrate people of all races.

In response to a question about blacks who choose not to vote, Hesburgh responded: "To have political power finally and not to use it is terrible treason to your own race and your own cause."

"God help you if you don't vote," said Hesburgh, who said he always has cast a ballot unless he was out of the country and unable to make it to the polling place on Election Day.

When asked his opinion on affirmative action, he called it "a necessary weapon in our arsenal against racism."

Hesburgh long has been known for his commitment to civil rights. He served as a member of the Civil Rights Commission until 1972 and chaired the commission from 1969-1972.

Hesburgh retired in 1987 after 35 years as Notre Dame's president.

Hesburgh's leadership on civil rights was one of the achievements cited in the recent decision by Congress to award him the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor Congress can bestow upon a civilian. Hesburgh will be presented with the medal in a ceremony later this year in Washington D.C.

He noted that Rosa Parks, the woman who inspired the famous Montgomery (Ala.) bus boycott, was the most recent recipient of a Congressional Gold Medal.

"I'm proud to follow her," Hesburgh said, "because she really earned it."

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame's Hesburgh recalls King, rights movement in 2000 talk