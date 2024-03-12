20 years after son's disappearance in Aruba, Livingston mom wants FBI cold case reopened

Max DeVries was 14 years old when he disappeared on a family vacation in Aruba in 2004. The last photograph taken of him shows him jokingly putting his sister's stuffed pig on a grill.

BRIGHTON — After nearly 20 years of heartbreak and an FBI case that went cold, a Livingston County family still doesn't have justice for their son.

The DeVries family took a vacation to Aruba in 2004. One of them never made it home. Max DeVries, who was 14 years old at the time, disappeared during a jet ski ride he took with another hotel guest.

The family returned without him to their home in Brighton Township, after Aruban police called off a search of ocean waters.

A local detective says there's evidence of foul play and the FBI should reopen Max's case.

Two episodes of a newly released Paramount+ docuseries "Never Seen Again" are devoted to unraveling Max's mysterious disappearance in Aruba and the potential involvement of two American men the family had befriended on vacation. The docuseries dropped on the streaming service on Tuesday, March 12.

"Max was young," Max's mom, Yvonne DeVries, told The Daily Monday. "But he had a very old soul."

She said he had a quick wit and could tear apart computers. As a student at Scranton Middle School, he was outgoing and had many friends.

"I go to weddings of his friends," she said. "You are happy for them, but at the same time, you push back tears because you'll never have that dance with your kid."

She said Detective Cory Williams, who was with Livonia Police at the time, got the attention of the FBI a couple of years after her son's disappearance. While the FBI investigated, the case went cold after investigators were reassigned to terrorism cases.

"At this point, what we’re trying to do is put pressure on the FBI to reactivate the case," Williams said. "It's not closed. It's sitting on a shelf."

Son Max and mom Yvonne DeVries pose in a family photo. Max disappeared on a 2004 family vacation in Aruba.

It was the DeVries family's first time in Aruba. Still mourning the death of Yvonne's husband George, Max's dad, the family took the trip to celebrate making it through the first year of their grief.

"We had a sailboat and were in the water all the time," Yvonne said.

At the hotel, an American man invited Max to play pool. The man's adoptive father struck up a conversation with Yvonne.

"Nothing seemed weird about it," she said.

But looking back, she said, there were "red flags."

The group went parasailing together and Max and the younger man decided to take jet skis out to a sandbar. The pair returned with no problem.

The next day, May 12, 2004, Max disappeared. The last photo of him, taken less than an hour before his disappearance, shows him jokingly putting his sister Dominique's stuffed pig on a grill.

That day, Max and the older man left for a jet ski ride. Max never returned.

The older man was recovered alive in the water. He told police they had ridden out to the sandbar and their jet skis stalled. In an account to police, he said it was difficult to hold on in the waves and Max had floated away from him wearing a life vest. He claimed scratch marks were from trying to climb back onto his jet ski.

Yvonne is unhappy with how Aruban police handled the investigation. She believes her son may have been "groomed," she said.

She said the story "kept changing."

Williams has been investigating crimes against children for decades as a retired detective for Livonia and Wayne County. He currently investigates clergy abuse for the Catholic Dioceses of Lansing and Detroit.

Sitting across a table from Yvonne a couple of years after Max's disappearance, he reviewed police statements and performed criminal background checks. His alarm bells went off.

"I noticed glaring inconsistencies of what happened to Max out on the water," Williams said.

He declined to disclose to The Daily details of what he learned from the background checks, but he discusses it in the docuseries.

In the show, he said the older man had been arrested decades before for alleged crimes against his adoptive son — the younger man he was traveling with in Aruba.

The docuseries also features an unidentified woman who claims she once dated the younger man and a mention of another unidentified woman who also once dated him. Yvonne said she spoke with both of the women about suspicious comments regarding a boy who went missing in Aruba.

Williams had worked with "Never Seen Again" producer James Ellis before on a 2019 Investigation Discovery docuseries "Children of the Snow," of which Ellis was an associate producer. "Children of the Snow" investigates the unsolved kidnap and murder of four children in Oakland County in the 1970s. Williams' work on the high-profile cold case, from 1976 and 1977, is also featured in the 2020 book "The Snow Killings" by retired Detroit News reporter Marney Rich Keenan.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

"We're trying to spread the word to get Max's story out, to get that one person to want to help, to get his case reopened," Yvonne said. "Not that it's ever going to bring him back, but so that it won't happen again."

"I hope whatever happened (to Max), happened fast," she said, also saying she hopes he went straight into his dad's arms in heaven.

Yvonne said she wants an end to the story.

"Not just limbo."

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Docuseries investigates 2004 disappearance of Brighton teen in Aruba