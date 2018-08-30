20 Tweets That Perfectly Capture The Struggle Of Being Broke As Hell

At some point in our lives, we've all felt the frustration of finally making

At some point in our lives, we’ve all felt the frustration of finally making it to payday, only to watch that money vanish almost instantly. Between rent, utilities, cellphone, gas, insurance and food, it’s a wonder we ever put away any savings.

Being broke definitely isn’t fun, but it can feel a little better to take a moment and laugh about it. At least you know you’re not alone. Here are 20 hilarious tweets that perfectly capture what it’s like to be tight on cash.

“money is fake!!!” I scream as I careen myself into another overdraft fee

— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 28, 2018

Good news, according to my bank account I'm just a cool $1,000,021.87 away from being a millionaire

— Tal (@TMWanish) August 27, 2018

Every time Ludacris shouts ‘if you ain’t got no money take your broke ass home’ in Glamorous I feel attacked pic.twitter.com/5EqAedinoq

— Gabrielle (@prielleprielle) August 26, 2018

with an extra $1.50 every week I could have enough money to eat a whole dollar and two quarters

— Ziwe (@ziwe) February 3, 2018

“I can't attend one more wedding or funeral... I'm going broke celebrating my friend’s happiness and my family’s misery.”

— Overheardla (@realoverheardla) May 24, 2018

a guy next to me on the subway just opened his bank app, saw he had $27 in his checking account, shook his head all pissed off, then immediately went to spotify and turned on the mood booster playlist

— Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) April 2, 2018

ME AT 21: I wish I had enough money to change the world.



ME AT 31: I wish I had enough money to change my Brita filter.

— Nathan Usher (@thenatewolf) December 26, 2017

How my bank account looks at me when I spend money on food & alcohol . pic.twitter.com/R6KoRWb3eF

— Punisher. (@Thando_TooShort) August 29, 2018

[Walking around park with kid]

Daughter: Daddy, why is grass green?

Me: Because God wants to remind me every place I go I have no money

— Tim (@Playing_Dad) September 18, 2017

When you’re low on money, getting stoned and looking at pictures of helicopters counts as seeing a movie

— Dan Sheehan (@ItsDanSheehan) March 26, 2018

[restaurant]

DATE: Tell me something naughty about you



ME [loudly chewing lobster] I haven't brought any money

— Jon (@ArfMeasures) September 7, 2017

i'm not broke, i just don't have money for anything besides booze, HUUUGE DIFFERENCE

— Marissa A. Ross (@MarissaARoss) July 24, 2013

*sees money in my bank account*

oh crap i must have forgotten a bill

— KruseKontrol (@RCKruseKontrol) August 20, 2018

me on payday vs me a day after payday pic.twitter.com/5lXXmdyvA4

— Chris Sotto (@chrismsotto) August 28, 2018

A lot has changed since high school. For instance, somehow I have even less money.

— Spence (@SpenceDen) July 20, 2018

Cashier: do you want to buy a bottle of water for $1? The money goes to charity

Me [pretty thirsty]: I already had some water a few days ago

— David Hughes (@david8hughes) May 12, 2017

When your dad makes a joke but you need money pic.twitter.com/vlDWCIBvrJ

— Betches (@betchesluvthis) September 9, 2017

When Homer Simpson said “I got 3 kids and no money, why can’t I have no kids and 3 money?” I felt that

— Skip Sayless (@TuckNYC) August 26, 2018

so glad i worked all summer, now i have $18 in my bank account instead of $8

— college student (@collegeprobIem) August 24, 2018

Millenial culture is having no money, constantly being worrying about money, then treating yourself to something because you've been worrying so much and now you're worrying about money again

— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 24, 2018