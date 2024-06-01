20 train cars carrying grain derail in West Mansfield

WEST MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple train cars derailed Saturday afternoon in West Mansfield, causing traffic delays on a county road.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said that a train derailment occurred near County Road 142 between State Route 47 and Township Road 123. No one is injured from the incident with the LCSO stating the train cars were carrying grain and soybeans.

The train was operated by CSX transportation, who confirmed that 20 railcars derailed at 5:18 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said that residents should avoid the area of the derailment at this time.

