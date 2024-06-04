20 tenants displaced after Auburn apartment building fire

Jun. 3—AUBURN — Twenty people were displaced Monday after a fire in a multistory apartment building at 271 Court St.

Liz Allen, Auburn's director of communications, said firefighters responded to the 2:55 p.m. report within a minute and had flames under control 30 minutes later.

Initial reports of a person trapped in the building proved false after the first responders conducted a search and cleared the building of occupants.

All 20 occupants were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by American Red Cross, Allen said.

Clouds of gray and black smoke, which appeared to be coming from the third floor, could be seen for miles, according to reports.

A stretch of Court Street, between Highland Avenue and Goff Street, was closed to traffic as the firefighting effort was underway.

Responding to the scene with Auburn Fire Department were Lewiston Fire Department, Central Maine Power and Auburn police, public works and electrical division. Fire departments from New Gloucester, Poland and Mechanic Falls provided station coverage.

Allen said the Auburn Fire Department would release more details Tuesday.

