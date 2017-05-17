30+ Scrumptious and Easy Picnic Recipe Ideas
Try these easy sandwiches, appetizers, salads, desserts, drinks and more on your next picnic adventure.
Try these easy sandwiches, appetizers, salads, desserts, drinks and more on your next picnic adventure.
William: Many Democrats actually believe that if Trump is somehow 'removed form office' then suddenly Hillary Clinton becomes president. Can you imagine being so stupid? In any case ain't going to happen. Republicans have a firm control on the White House and both houses of congress for the foreseeable future. And they will likely appoint the next two Supreme Court justices.
422