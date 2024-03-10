20 puppies, 7 adult dogs rescued from unlicensed breeder in Rhode Island

Over two dozen canines are now in better hands police say after being rescued from an unhealthy and unlicensed breeding situation in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, police say.

Members of the Hopkinton Police Department, Hopkinton Animal Control, Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and an Environmental Scientist rescued 20 puppies and 7 adult dogs from a home on Alton Bradford Road after being tipped of to unlicensed breeding of the canines “as well as conditions detrimental to the health of the dogs’, police say.

The resident was cooperative and turned over all 27 dogs, police say.

The dogs are now in the custody of the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. They will begin an adoption process when the dogs are medically cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

