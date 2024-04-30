Long-time church employee arrested after being found with child porn, police say

A church employee was arrested after Roswell police say they found child sexual abuse material at his home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation began on February 10, 2024, when Roswell detectives began looking into child sexual abuse material transmitted through peer-to-peer file-sharing networks.

This led detectives to Ralph Britt Jr., 59, Johns Creek home on April 24, where a search warrant was executed.

According to police, authorities found more child sexual abuse material at the home and took several electronic devices for processing.

TRENDING STORIES:

Later that Wednesday, detectives met Britt at Dunwoody Baptist Church, where he was arrested.

At the time of his arrest, Britt was an employee of the church, where he reportedly worked closely with children and the youth in different capacities over the past 20 years.

RPD says the church has cooperated with the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Britt was booked into the Fulton County Jail on nine counts of sexual exploitation of children. Officials said more charges are forthcoming.

The Roswell Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Det. Heath at 770-640-4512 or via email. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or sending a tip online.

IN OTHER NEWS: