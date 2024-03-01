20 people from Cuba arrive in the Florida Keys on a migrant boat, Border Patrol says

A migrant boat with 20 people on board arrived Thursday morning in the Florida Keys, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The boat made it to the shallow waters near Long Key around 7:30 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online dispatch records show.

The Border Patrol, in a statement released on X, described the boat as a “makeshift” vessel. The agency did not immediately respond to questions about the people’s condition when they were encountered by agents.

As in most cases of Cuban migrant arrivals, the group will likely be processed for removal back to their homeland.