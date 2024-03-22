20 people, 11 dogs discovered living at Clovis home during retail theft warrant

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search warrant for theft and burglary in a Clovis neighborhood led to the discovery of over 15 people, including three kids, and 11 dogs living in poor conditions at a home, the Clovis Police Department said.

Residents who live in the area of Villa Avenue and West Gettysburg Avenue in Clovis were left with a shock Thursday morning after 20 people, including three young children and 11 dogs “running wild” were discovered living deplorable conditions after a warrant was served in relation to retail theft and burglary in the neighborhood just after 7 a.m.

Our cameras captured detectives on video as they began to remove what they say were stolen baby strollers and car seats. The conditions inside the home were unknown, but detectives assumed many people would be at the home.

“We expected several people there only because we knew there were several tents in the backyard. So, we knew, maybe some transients and stuff like that were sleeping in the backyard. At least I think seven tents,” said Sgt. Josh Richards with Clovis Police.

Soon after detectives arrived to serve the warrant, they quickly discovered the eye-opening conditions inside the home.

“The conditions of the house were extremely poor. There was power and things like that, but there was dog feces, there was drug paraphernalia, drugs that we found, and numerous felons that were in and about the house,” said Sgt. Richards.

The children, whose ages are unknown, would be taken in by Fresno County Child Protective Services. Clovis Police is working with Clovis Animal Services to try and house the dogs.

In total, six people were arrested.

Three, 37-year-old Jennifer Garrison, 37-year-old Julie Taylor, and 43-year-old Jason Goodwin, were arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor child endangerment. Goodwin was also arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools and a controlled substance. All three are from Clovis.

The others, 31-year-old Ryan Kitchener, 45-year-old Betty Platts, and 29-year-old Denise Prine were arrested for alleged roles in a retail theft and burglary operation. Kitchener and Platts were arrested on suspicion of other felony charges.

“hey all know each other, and we knew quite a bit of them. Some of them are frequent flyers in Clovis. We’ve arrested several of them like Mr. Kitchener,” Sgt. Richards told me.

Additionally, Richards says a weapon, ammunition, identity theft materials, and other stolen pieces of property were found inside the home. He says they also found evidence they believe could be connected to other crimes.

Richards credits the bust to Clovis Police’s new retail theft task force, which came to be on the heels of a grant from California’s Organized Retail Theft Prevention Grant Program.

“We have a team now put together and we’re being aggressive with going after, arresting, and prosecuting these individuals,” said Richards.

