20-year-old suspect arrested in connection to fatal shooting on McRaven Road in Jackson

Jackson police said they have arrested Donald Hartwell Jr., 20, and charged him in connection to a Tuesday fatal shooting in the 4700 block of South McRaven Road in Jackson, according to Tommie Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department.

Brown said the unidentified victim was found dead at the scene.

Details of the incident have not been released and are part of an ongoing investigation, officials said.

Anyone with any additional information relating to this case, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-(TIPS) 8477 or contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS charge 20-year-old in fatal shooting