20-year-old Stanislaus County woman reported missing for weeks, mysterious texts received

(FOX40.COM) — A Patterson woman who has been missing for over two weeks has yet to be found, according to the State of California Department of Justice and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

20-year-old Breanna Marie Taylor was reportedly last seen on Feb. 23 and listed as missing on the same day. She is described as having black hair with red undertones, being 5’5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds, according to the missing person report. Taylor was also reported to have a flower tattoo on the left side of her chest and a nose ring in her right nostril.

Her missing person report described the clothing she was last seen in as a light-colored cropped sweatshirt, jacket, light-colored sweatpants, and sandals.

A Crime Stoppers missing person flyer reported that an unverified number texted Taylor’s family on Feb. 24 and said she was hurt after being involved in a stabbing. Calls were made to the unverified number with no success. Local hospitals were contacted, however, Taylor was not found, according to the flyer.

California’s 2024 primary election results in lowest voter turnout in state history

On Saturday, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Sgt. Luke Schwartz said his agency is not associated with Crime Stoppers, and the assault was unsubstantiated and unverified. According to Schwartz, Taylor has been reported as a missing adult in the past, however, they are still investigating her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 525-7105.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.