20-year-old skier killed in 600-foot fall on NH’s Mt. Washington attended college in New England

A 20-year-old skier who died after falling about 600 vertical feet down Tuckerman Ravine on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington amid unforgiving conditions over the weekend attended college in New England, school officials said Monday.

Madison Saltsburg, 20, fell to her death on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Two other skiers suffered serious injuries.

Saltsburg, a native of Pennsylvania, was a junior at the University of Vermont in Burlington, according to a school spokesperson.

“Our campus community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our students, Madie Saltsburg, a junior from Pennsylvania,” the spokesperson said. “Our sincere thoughts are with Madie’s family and friends during this difficult time. A statement to the full university community is forthcoming and will include resources for members of our community impacted by this tragedy.”

Saltsburg was an Agroecology and Landscape Design major in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences as well as a star in UVM’s Army ROTC program.

“Known for her athleticism and dedicated mentorship to her fellow cadets. She was a passionate outdoorsperson and leader of the Green Mountain Battalion Mountaineering Club, serving as president during her sophomore year,” a school spokesperson said.

The university said a gathering for ROTC members to honor Saltsburg will take place Wednesday, March 20, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

“It can be difficult to be away from the community when a tragedy happens; and with so many traveling for spring break, it is still—perhaps especially—important to recognize and prioritize your emotional well-being,” the spokesperson said. “Please pay attention to and honor your feelings and check in with friends who may be struggling. Know that UVM is here for you.”

The Forest Service said several other falls were witnessed on Saturday as well, prompting rescue efforts that lasted into the night.

Tuckerman Ravine is a popular spot in the spring because snow is softened by the sun but Saltsburg encountered hard and icy surfaces due to cold temperatures and a lack of recent snowfall.

There were also open crevasse holes on the mountain, according to the Forest Service.

At 6,288 feet, Mount Washington is the tallest peak in the Northeast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

