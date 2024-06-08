20-year-old shot, killed Saturday afternoon: Akron police

**Related Video Above: Homicides in Cleveland in recent years.**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A young man was shot and killed in Akron Saturday afternoon, the police reported.

Officers were called to the corner of Raymond and Bartges Streets just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival they found a 20-year-old man had been shot in the back. Officials said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, officials are notifying family before releasing the victim’s name.

An investigation revealed “multiple male subjects” were in the area at the time of the shooting and were seen dispersing quickly.

Police said no arrests have been made thus far and they are asking for the public’s help in finding out what happened.

Those with information are asked to reach out to Akron detectives at Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. Anonymous tips can also be made to Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

