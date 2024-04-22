20-year-old Post Falls man sentenced to prison for shooting two people at CdA party

Apr. 21—A Post Falls man who shot and injured two people last fall at a Coeur d'Alene party was sentenced Thursday to at least seven years in prison.

Elijah Hocking, 20, was convicted of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon enhancement and unlawful discharge of a firearm at a house, according to a Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office news release.

The charges stemmed from Nov. 25 when Hocking was kicked out of a party at an apartment complex near Lake City High School. It was alleged Hocking displayed a gun before pointing the gun to the head of a female at the party, the release said.

Hocking left the party after being asked to, but almost immediately after leaving, Hocking shot through the door to the residence several times, striking two males inside. They were treated at a hospital.

District Judge Scott Wayman sentenced Hocking to 15 years in prison with parole eligibility after seven years.