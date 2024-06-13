20-year-old man shot and killed Saturday in Sherbondy Hill identified

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a body found Saturday afternoon in Sherbondy Hill as Antwan James Edwards, a 20-year-old man from Akron.

Akron police found Edwards around 3:25 p.m. near the corner of Raymond and Bartges streets with a gunshot wound to the back. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told police multiple male subjects fled the scene following the shooting. Officers recovered shell casings and other evidence during a preliminary investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

