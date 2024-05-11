20-year-old man becomes third person arrested in connection to deadly Elliott stabbing

A third person has been arrested in connection to a deadly stabbing in Elliott.

Pittsburgh police said Logan Smetanka, 20, was arrested in Greensburg and taken to the Westmoreland County Jail. He will eventually be extradited to Allegheny County.

Police say he’s facing homicide and criminal conspiracy charges for the stabbing death of Marc Kovach, 37, back in March.

Two other people have been arrested in Kovach’s death: Dominic Johnson, 19, was arrested at the scene and charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence the next day. Carlena Wells, 18, was arrested Thursday in Uptown and faces criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy charges.

Police say there are now no outstanding suspects in this case.

