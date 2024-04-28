20-year-old found fatally shot in street of west Phoenix neighborhood, police say

A man was found fatally shot in the street of a west Phoenix neighborhood on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officers found Mohamed Toure, 20, with a gunshot wound shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday near 105th Avenue and Payson Road, as reported by Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower in a news release on Saturday. The officers were directed to the location after a caller reported seeing an unresponsive man lying in the street, according to Bower.

Phoenix Fire Department personnel tried to treat Toure before pronouncing him dead at the scene, according to police.

Police said no suspects have been identified in Toure’s death. Detectives were investigating the fatal shooting and asked anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

