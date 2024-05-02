20-year-old FedEx worker steals $10,000 cash, Apple products from packages, TN cops say

A FedEx employee is accused of opening packages and stealing $10,000 in cash and Apple products in Tennessee.

The 20-year-old was fired and is now charged with theft, officials told McClatchy News.

On May 1, a security specialist at FedEx’s Memphis hub told police he saw the employee open up customers’ packages and place “large sums of cash into his pockets,” the Memphis Police Department said in an arrest affidavit filed in Shelby County.

Security asked him to show them what was in his pockets, and they confiscated $100 bills totaling $10,000, police said. He also had Apple AirPods and an Apple Watch, both of which had been reported stolen from the shipping company’s package inquiry, according to police.

“The safety and security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority, and we are fully cooperating with authorities in this investigation,” a FedEx spokesperson told McClatchy News in an emailed statement.

The former employee was booked in Shelby County jail on a charge of theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and was released on his own recognizance, court records show.

His attorney information is not available in Shelby County records as of May 2.

FedEx’s Memphis center is the company’s largest hub, referred to as the World Hub or “super hub.”

