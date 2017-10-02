20-year-old college student among those gunned down during Las Vegas concert

A 20-year-old college student has been identified as a victim of Sunday night's mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival that left at least 58 dead and more than 500 injured.

Quinton Robbins, who was a student at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, was confirmed to be among the victims after his aunt, Kilee Wells Sanders, took to Facebook to share a heartbreaking statement about his death.

"With an incredibly heavy heart. My sweetest nephew has passed away," the bereaved woman wrote. "He was the most kind and loving soul. Everyone who met him, loved him. His contagious laugh and smile. He was truly an amazing person."

"He will be missed by so many, he is loved by so many. So many awesome talents," she continued. "I can’t say enough good about this sweet soul. Because of the gospel and plan of salvation I have faith we will be with him again."

Tyce Jones, a close friend of Robbins' who had known him for 14 years, told Newsweek that the victim was "a pay-it-forward kinda guy."

"Always had a smile on his face and was a nice guy," he told the publication. "He loved his family and loved to coach his little brother’s flag football team. He will be missed."

Other victims of the attack who have been identified include Sonny Melton, a Tennesee man who was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival with his wife, and an off-duty Las Vegas police officer whose name has not yet been released.

