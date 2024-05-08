20-year-old arrested near Dinuba in child sex abuse investigation, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old near Dinuba was arrested Tuesday as part of an ongoing child sexual abuse investigation, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies say they served a search warrant at a home outside of Dinuba with the help of the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children task force and Homeland Security Investigations as part of an ongoing child abuse material investigation.

During their warrant, detectives say they arrested a 20-year-old, identified as Eric Murillo Hernandez, under suspicion of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

