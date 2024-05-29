I-20 on and off ramp will be closed starting Wednesday. Here's what you need to know

Commuters on Interstate I-20 in Shreveport are stuck in the afternoon traffic jam.

Drivers in Bossier Parish will be seeing some detours following the construction of an I-20 on and off-ramp.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), the on and off-ramps at Old Minden Road will be closed starting Wednesday, May 29, until mid-August.

This closure is part of the major I-20 rehabilitation project in Bossier City. According to the DOTD, the closure will allow for contractors to remove the existing pavement and roadway base with a new base and concrete.

Motorists will be able to access I-20 from Benton Road or Airline Drive interchange.

Additionally, large commercial vehicles are prohibited due to narrow lane widths in the reconstruction section from Hamilton Road to Industrial Drive.

"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," said DOTD.

