The 20 Most Beautiful Countries to Visit

Rough Guide has released an updated list of the most beautiful countries in the world, as voted for by their readers.

The travel company — known for their guides, e-books, and blog — listed the top 20 destinations on their website on Monday.

The list includes everything from stunning tropical landscapes like Indonesia and Vietnam, to icy retreats such as Norway and Finland.

Surprisingly, the number one spot was claimed to somewhere a little closer to home — Scotland.

England, Ireland, and Wales also made the top 20 list thanks to their “romantic” rural landscapes and historic sites.

Scroll on to see the 20 most beautiful countries in the world, as votes for by Rough Guide readers, alongside stunning photos which justify each country’s place on the list.

20. Vietnam

Vietnam’s wild and impressive landscapes, including the terraced fields of the Sa Pa mountains, earn the Southeast Asian country a place in the Rough Guides readers’ top 20.

19. Croatia

The terracotta skylines of Croatia’s tourist traps like Dubrovnik and Split against the deep blues of the Adriatic sea make for great tourist snaps, and won over Rough Guides readers earning a place on the list.

18. Ireland

Among its dewy hills and rocky coastlines, Rough Guides readers are rarely left disappointed — even if they are left a little wet.

One guide states that, “Among the romantic preconceptions visitors bring to Ireland, it is their expectations of the landscape that are most likely to be fulfilled.”

17. Norway

Whether it’s the glacier peaks, the bustling cities, or the Northern Lights that brings visitors to Norway, few are left dissapointed upon departure — Rough Guides readers included.

16. Peru

