$20 million secured for Pittsburgh International Airport terminal improvements

FINDLAY TWP. ― Pittsburgh International Airport will get a $20 million federal boost for its $1.4 billion terminal project slated for completion next year.

U.S. Sens. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, John Fetterman, D-Braddock, and U.S. Reps. Chris Deluzio D-17, Aspinwall, and Summer Lee, D-12, Swissvale, lauded the more than $20 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding secured for ongoing terminal improvements at PIT through an Airport Infrastructure Grant.

“As southwestern Pennsylvania’s airports grow to serve this vibrant region, it’s critical that we improve the passenger experience, make our airports more efficient and help keep passengers and workers safe,” Casey said.

A traveler at Pittsburgh International Airport watches the construction outside Concourse D as he waits for a flight on March 9, 2023. The area outside will be a part of the renovated parking at the popular airport.

The funding will support terminal building reconstruction to allow for more efficient passenger movement, increased energy efficiencies and aging infrastructure replacements – including seating areas at 30 gates.

“We know that our airport is not only a critical portal in and out of our community, but also a huge job creator,” Deluzio said. “I am excited to see how this next phase of Infrastructure Law investments helps continue creating good, solid jobs for the construction, and ongoing work, at our airport.”

Efforts to overhaul the decades-old terminal at PIT started in late 2021. PIT has received nearly $124 million in funding since construction began. Most recently, lawmakers secured $5.3 million in new infrastructure funding for PIT earlier this year.

Chrissy Suttles is a freelance business, energy and environment reporter for The Beaver County Times and other publications. You can reach her at csuttles00@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Pittsburgh International Airport gets $20M for terminal improvements