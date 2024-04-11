These 20 KC area restaurants had health violations: Brewery, Country Club Plaza spot

Here are area restaurants with seven or more priority or critical health code violations, with highlighted links to some original public record reports.

Restaurants correct most violations at the time of the original inspection or shortly thereafter. Links to the follow-up inspections show how each establishment has corrected or is working to correct any remaining violations.

If an inspection or follow-up report needs clarification, restaurant and grocery store owners can email Jenna Thompson at jthompson@kcstar.com. The Star will post appropriate responses in the same online locations as the original report.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture cited these operations for seven or more priority health code violations (direct links to the reports are not available). For complete Kansas health inspections, click here.

Bawarchi Biryanis, 7284 W. 121st St., Overland Park, had 15 violations during an April 8 inspection following a complaint.

The Other Place, 7324 80th St., Overland Park, had 12 violations during an April 10 routine inspection.

Iron Horse Bar & Grill, 5317 W. 151st St., Leawood, had 10 violations during an April 9 inspection following a complaint.

Grinders, 10240 Pflumm Road, Lenexa, had nine violations during a March 8 routine inspection.

Mi Ranchito Cocina and Cantina, 13000 W. 95th St., Lenexa, had nine violations during an April 2 inspection following an administrative order.

RJ’s Bob-Be-Cue Shack, 5835 Lamar Ave., Mission, had nine violations during an April 3 routine inspection.

Fox & Hound, 10428 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, had eight violations during an April 5 routine inspection.

Martin City Brewing Co., 8802 Renner Blvd., Lenexa, had eight violations during an April 8 routine inspection.

Top Golf, 10611 Nall Ave., Overland Park, had eight violations during an April 10 joint inspection.

McLain’s Market, 10695 Roe Ave., Overland Park, had seven violations during an April 3 routine inspection.

The Big Biscuit, 5400 W. 95th St., Prairie Village, had seven violations during an April 4 routine inspection.

Barley’s Kitchen + Tap, 11924 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had seven violations during an April 2 routine inspection.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 11902 W. 119th St., Overland Park, had seven violations during an April 2 inspection following a complaint.

The Kansas City Health Department cited these operations for seven or more critical violations:

Lucky Dynasty, 1110 Emmanuel Cleaver II Blvd., had 11 critical violations following an April 3 routine inspection.

Elvira’s Cakes, 3838 Independence Ave., had 10 critical violations following an April 5 routine inspection.

El Torito Taqueria, 6126 Independence Ave., had nine critical violations following an April 5 routine inspection.

El Mercado Fresco - Deli, 2620 Independence Ave., had nine critical violations following an April 3 routine inspection.

Fogo De Chao, 222 W. 47th St., had eight critical violations following an April 8 routine inspection.

Tiki Taco, 1710 W. 39th St., had eight critical violations following an April 9 routine inspection.

Casey’s General Store - Deli, 503 N.W. Barry Road, had seven critical violations following an April 4 routine inspection.