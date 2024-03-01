20-year incumbent faces challenger in Morgan County school board race

Mar. 1—A longtime incumbent Morgan County school board member who has prioritized establishing a trade school in the district will face a challenger in Tuesday's primary election who said he is focused on finding ways to reduce teacher turnover.

In the District 5 race, incumbent Jimmy Dobbs, 68, faces Peck Funeral Home general manager Geoff Halbrooks, 60. They are seeking a seat with a four-year term that pays $9,000 per year. No Democrat is running for the seat.

Dobbs has served on the Morgan County Board of Education since 2000 and is currently the District 8 director for the Alabama Association of School Boards. Dobbs said during his tenure Morgan County Schools has made consistent progress in building new schools and renovating existing ones.

"Over the past few years, we have built a new high school at Priceville and West Morgan and built a new gym at Danville," Dobbs said. "We have added athletic training facilities at all five of our high schools and we are adding new classrooms at Union Hill. We're also building a new junior high at Priceville and we have plans to add classrooms at Falkville and are drawing up plans to add another wing at Priceville Elementary."

District 5 covers Priceville and the former Sparkman Elementary, which Dobbs says the school board plans to transform into the Morgan County Schools Rural Development Park, a vocational school.

He said thanks to a grant from the state Legislature, the school board will be partnering with Calhoun Community College to provide classes at the school in nursing, dentistry and other health fields. The Sparkman facility will also offer adults GED instruction and volunteer firefighter courses.

The Alabama House of Representative passed school choice legislation this week, the CHOOSE Act, which if approved by the Senate and signed by the governor will allow eligible families to access up to $7,000 in state dollars for private school tuition and other alternatives to public schools.

Dobbs said those parents must be held accountable for how they spend the funds.

"Here's the problem in some of the states where they've already done this," Dobbs said of the education savings accounts used in school choice expansion. "You give that money to the parent, and a lot of these parents are going out and spending it on vacations and paying for their child's athletic stuff, and then they're coming back and saying, 'Well, my kid is not passing, what are y'all going to do about it."

Halbrooks has worked at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle for 41 years, being its general manager the past 12 years. He said as he has gotten older, he has realized it is time to step up and run for public office and be a voice in the community.

"Five of my seven grandchildren currently go to Priceville schools, and the other two will go when they get older," Halbrooks said. "I figured I could sit on the sidelines and do nothing or get in there and do something."

Halbrooks said he is concerned about turnover rates for teachers in the Morgan County school district over the last few years and said he would work to establish an incentive to retain new teachers.

"I want to see our schools as a place where people want to work there," Halbrooks said. "We need to have good communication, right down from the leadership to the classroom level."

Halbrooks said the rise of student behavioral issues in schools across the country has alarmed him and to correct those problems he believes teachers and administrators need to be harsher disciplinarians.

"Teachers claim they don't want to work because they can't discipline children anymore," Halbrooks said. "That has to be frustrating to an educator to hear a student use vulgar language in the classroom towards them and there's nothing they can do about it."

Attending Plainview Elementary before it was named Sparkman Elementary, Halbrooks said he was disappointed in the school board's decision to close Sparkman Elementary at the end of the 2022-23 school year. He said his children also attended the school and he still lives in that community today.

"I think the school board should have been more transparent with the community," Halbrooks said of Sparkman's closure. "We need to be open with the taxpayer because it's the taxpayer who elects us and we owe it to them."

