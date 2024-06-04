After 20-year hiatus, Dairy Queen to return to Franklin, open new Middle Tennessee eatery

After more than 20 years, Dairy Queen is making a return to Franklin with a new Grill & Chill, opening Tuesday at the Mack Hatcher/Hillsboro Road intersection.

The new location is under the ownership of the nation’s largest Dairy Queen franchisee, Fourteen Foods, which recently moved its headquarters to Franklin from Minnesota.

“We are thrilled to bring Dairy Queen back to our hometown,” said Fourteen Foods CEO Matthew Frauenshuh. “Dairy Queen is a community staple, and we look forward to sharing all the DQ fan favorites and building great memories with the community.

The new Franklin Dairy Queen Grill & Chill will also be the first to offer breakfast. Served daily from 6-10:30 a.m., breakfast menu will include biscuits and gravy, breakfast sandwiches, burritos, breakfast bowls, pancakes, bacon and fresh made-to-order eggs.

“Our mission is to shepherd world-class restaurants that celebrate our commitment to faith, people and community,” Frauenshuh said. “You’ll see that in everything we do, including our support of organizations like Folds of Honor and Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. We will be partnering with the community through fundraisers and sponsorships. We want to be the place people come to celebrate life’s moments.”

As part of a grand opening celebration Tuesday, there will be several special promotions. Once the restaurant opens at 6 a.m., the first 100 customers to purchase a cake will receive free breakfast for a year.

They will also have the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition breakfast tumbler for $5.

The tumbler entitles customers to receive free coffee through Dec. 31. Proceeds from every tumbler purchased will go to Folds of Honor, an organization that provides support to families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

The Franklin Dairy Queen Grill & Chill will be open Sunday-Thursday from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m.-11 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dairy Queen to open new Middle Tennessee eatery in Franklin