20 Gross Things Every Pregnant Woman Secretly Does

From Redbook

While people do a lot of gross things all the freaking time, pregnancy is when many women just really stop giving two fucks about what people think. Which means the range of gross things you're willing to do expands. So keep on with your disgusting self, my friend. You're not the only one doing these nasty things. (I, of course, use the words "disgusting," "nasty," and "gross," in the most endearing, girl-power way possible.)

1. You refuse to shave.

I'm not talking about a "the hair isn't that bad so I'm going to skip a day" type of situation. I mean those moments when you're in the shower, feeling exhausted AF, and you start contemplating whether you should shave. And then, when you try to remember the last time you did bust out the razor, you realize it was about two months into the pregnancy. It's NBD - I'm just sayin' don't be surprised if your man acts excited when your legs are smooth again.

View photos

2. You go to a drive-thru and order a #6, #9, and #12 - for yourself.

The baby had a craving and you gave into it. Whatevs.

3. You drop a carton of ice cream on the floor - and leave it for someone else to pick up.

That ice cream is a precious commodity. But when it winds up on the floor and you have to bend over to pick it up…that's a lot of work that you're just not here for. So you shrug and walk away, letting it melt all over until someone else comes to clean it up.

4. You pee your pants multiple times.

There's another human being weighing down on your bladder. Not only does that make your muscles work overtime, meaning it's more difficult to control leakage, but it also means you're just not going to make it to the bathroom every time. Especially when the baby kung-fu's their way into a new position unexpectedly. It's fine - you'll make it there next time.

5. You create a makeshift maxi pad with toilet paper.

Because next time you can't make it to the bathroom on time, you'll at least have a layer between you and your panties. That baby can't outsmart you every time!

RELATED: The 11 Grosses Things Every Woman Does During Her Period

6. You pee in the shower.

There are two types of people in this world: those who pee in the shower, and those who lie.

7. You squeeze your nipples to see if breast milk comes out.

You're just testing the equipment. It's cool.

8. You scream on the toilet because you feel so constipated that you worry you'll push out the baby…

Progesterone can stop everything up, and sometimes, you swear it feels like one more push is going to deliver a baby and not a deuce.

9. …And when you finally go, it's a literal shit show.

Yet you don't give two fucks, because that hellish ordeal is finally over.

10. You experience weird discharge.

You don't know how to explain it, but it's gross and sticky and smells a little bit. Doc says it's fine, but ew.

11. You crop dust the dude who won't give up a subway seat.

You've got gas, and you're not afraid to pass it. Especially if you have to use public transportation while eight months pregnant, and the douchebag on the train won't stand up so your swollen cankles can have a fucking break.

12. You peel off the dead skin from your lips.

You're exfoliating. Duh.

13. You wear the same maternity bra over and over.

It's the only thing that fits right now, and you sure as hell aren't doing laundry every damn day. That comes later, when the newborn is spewing vomit all over everything on a consistent two-hour schedule.

View photos

14. You bust out the camera app.