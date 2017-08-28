20 Gift Ideas For Literally Everyone On Your List

Gift-giving can be incredibly stressful, particularly because each person on your list has different tastes. The pressure to find the perfect gift is on.
But, what if we told you there was a way to satisfy everyone’s personal flavor without having to remember their literal favorite brew? Hear us out.
We’ve combed through some of the best and most interesting finds on Amazon to curate a list of universal items that are sure to please literally everyone on your gift list. You can’t go wrong with a productivity planner or a couples conversation kit.
Take the pressure off to find super-specific, probably-don’t-exist gifts and instead snag cool gadgets and unique gifts that everyone in your life is guaranteed to love. Check out our 20 favorite universal gifts below, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.
1 MiniPresso GR Espresso Maker
Shop it here for $58.
2 To Do List Mug
Shop it here for $13.
3 Himalayan Salt Candle Holder
Shop one here for $8.
4 Zen Sand Rocks Rake Garden Kit
Shop it here for $24.
5 Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser
Shop it here for $24.
6 Pipe Tea Infuser
Shop it here for $8.
7 Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
Shop it here for $111.
8 Indoor Smart Fresh Herb Kit
Shop it here for $60.
9 Oliver Rocket Bath Bomb Set
Shop a set of 6 here for $25.
10 Fitbit
Shop it here for $80.
11 Oil & Vinegar Set
Shop it here for $19.
12 Ceramic Teapot
Shop it here for $30.
13 Productivity Planner
Shop it here for $25.
14 Fujifilm Instax Mini 8+
Shop it here for $65.
15 Meditating Buddha Poster
Shop it here for $5.
16 Conversation Starters for Husbands & Wives
Shop it here for $8.
17 Wine Carafe
Shop it here for $23.
18 Camera Coffee Mug
Shop it here for $11.
19 Northbooks Notebook
Shop a pack of 5 here for $30.
20 Crosley Turntable
Shop it here for $62. (Green w/o bluetooth)
