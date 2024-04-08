20 gang members arrested, including 4 murder suspects, after investigation at DeKalb home: Police

A multi-agency investigation at a DeKalb County home led to the arrest of 20 suspected gang members.

On Friday, DeKalb County police were contacted by the Cedar Park police in Texas regarding four unidentified armed robbery suspects that might have connections in DeKalb County.

DKPD identified those suspects and found them at a home in Lithonia.

The DeKalb County police along with several other law enforcement agencies executed a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 3000 bock of Cleethropes Drive.

Police took the 20 suspects into custody including the four wanted out of Cedar Park.

During the search, authorities found 20 guns, eight of which were classified as machine guns, with six illegal mechanical switches, 60 pounds of mushrooms, 70 grams of mushroom gummies, 212 grams of marijuana gummies, three pounds of marijuana, two bottles of promethazine, eight Xanax pills and one oxycodone pill.

The following was arrested:

Fratavic Goodwin, 20

Calvary Ray, 20

Jakai Lewis, 18

Amarion Pitts, 20

Joshua Thomas, 18

Naseem Triplett, 20

Caleb Dudley, 19

Ashton George,17

Jammeel Jones,19

Daniel Solomon, 23

Camryn Byrd, 23

Reniya Armstead, 23

Nahan Hutton, 24

John Frazier, 21

Jerry Johnson, 25

Darin Harris,19

Tyrique Thomas,19

Donovan Logan,20

Shadae Woods,18

Brandon Thomas,31

All suspects were arrested on Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, firearms, and gang act charges. All 20 were booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

Thomas, Pitts, Johnson, and Goodwin are charged with armed robbery and felony murder for the April 4 murder of Nicholas Grierson, 27.

Anyone with information on drug violations is encouraged to call our anonymous Drug Tip Hotline at 770-724-7762 or click the link to the anonymous form.

