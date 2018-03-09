The 20 Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

The ladies of Twitter never fail to brighten our days with their brilliant ― but succinct ― wisdom. Each week, HuffPost Women rounds up hilarious 280-character musings. To see this week’s great tweets from women, scroll through the list below. Then visit our Funniest Tweets From Women page for our past collections.

A male reboot of I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter called Actually, It’s Not Butter. — (((OhNoSheTwitnt))) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 2, 2018

Me: I’m a great communicator

Also me: I’m gonna send ‘nite’ instead of ‘night’ so she knows I’m mad — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) March 5, 2018

Me: I know you’re cheating



Boyfriend: I swear I’m not



Me: THEN WHY DO YOU ALWAYS INSIST ON BEING THE BANKER — Abbie (@AbbieEvansXO) March 8, 2018

Me, when I think about all the people who have WASTED MY TIME. pic.twitter.com/VrbIgUoC0X — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) March 9, 2018

me: do you take bitcoin?

vendor: yes.

me: *bites a coin* ok this should be worth about eleven thousand dollars. — rachelle mandik (@rachelle_mandik) March 5, 2018

Sam Nunberg: So, like I said 35 minutes ago, he went to Russia and ...



Dairy Queen employee: I only need to know if you want one blizzard or two. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) March 5, 2018

My period tracking app just wished me a Happy Women’s Day and my uterus involuntarily cramped in recognition. — Ashley Austrew (@ashleyaustrew) March 9, 2018

REMEMBER: if you survived wearing shorts on those metal slides that became shiny infernos under the hot summer sun, then you can survive almost anything. — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 8, 2018

This historic photo of two world leaders discussing their ideas is really inspiring pic.twitter.com/yU6MIhYWGB — agerenesh ashagre (@agerenesh) March 6, 2018

Other people: I keep a notepad next to my bed to jot down ideas in the middle of the night.

Me: Cool, I overthink everything & have crying fits at 2 am. — Meredith (@PerfectPending) March 9, 2018

sam nunberg: it would be funny if they arrested me



grocer: i said-- paper or plastic? — Ziwe (@ziwe) March 5, 2018

Got a new tube of toothpaste and now I'm using what's left in the old one with the reckless abandon of someone in a much higher tax bracket. — Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) March 9, 2018

Please, please remember the proverb of our ancestors: Don't start no shit, won't be no shit. — roxane gay (@rgay) March 5, 2018

me popping into a conversation that doesn't involve me with some gossip just to start drama pic.twitter.com/YrinMvYkwU — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 6, 2018

“I don’t want to talk about it”



*keeps talking about it, provides a power point with charts, pictures, and a detailed outline* — A girl has no name (@This_is_a_dm) March 7, 2018

ross gellar was definitely a virgo — farwz (@farwzz) March 8, 2018

me: before I start writing this one paragraph I need to write to make my word count, let me just briefly glance at the internet

me, bleary, three hours later: DID YOU KNOW DURING THE FRANCO-PRUSSIAN WAR PARISIANS HAD TO EAT ZOO ANIMALS I'VE BEEN READING ABOUT IT FOR HOURS — rachel syme (@rachsyme) March 3, 2018

My two greatest fears are nuclear war and disappointing Frances McDormand. — Quinn Sutherland (@ReelQuinn) March 5, 2018

I’ve been asked to stop calling sex ‘the monster mash’ — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) March 6, 2018

I feel like people who make cookies the size of your face really get me. — Nayele18 (@nayele18maybe) March 8, 2018